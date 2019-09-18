Football
Week 4 schedule
Today's game
Iowa metro
Pleasant Valley (0-3) at Davenport Central (1-2)
Friday's games
Iowa metro
Assumption (2-1) at Solon (3-0)
Cedar Falls (3-0) at Bettendorf (3-0)
Davenport West (2-1) at Davenport North (2-1)
Dubuque Wahlert (1-2) at Clinton (0-3)
Muscatine (1-2) at Johnston (1-2)
North Scott (3-0) at Western Dubuque (3-0)
Big Six
Galesburg (1-2, 0-1) at Quincy (2-1, 1-0)
Moline (2-1, 1-0) at Alleman (0-3, 0-1)
Sterling (3-0, 1-0) at Geneseo (3-0, 1-0)
United Township (1-2, 0-1) at Rock Island (1-2, 0-1)
Iowa area
Alburnett (0-3) at Northeast (0-3)
Bellevue (0-3) at Clayton Ridge (0-3)
Central DeWitt (2-1) at Camanche (2-1)
Easton Valley (3-0) at Midland (2-1)
Louisa-Muscatine (2-1) at Mediapolis (3-0)
Maquoketa (2-1) at Mount Vernon (0-3)
North Cedar (2-1) at Columbus Community (1-3)
Wapello (2-1) at Durant (1-2)
Washington (3-0) at West Liberty (1-2)
West Branch (3-0) at Tipton (2-1)
Wilton (1-2) at Benton Community (3-0)
Illinois area
Fulton (2-1) at Morrison (3-0)
Hall (2-1) at Erie-Prophetstown (2-1)
Kewanee (1-2) at Monmouth-Roseville (0-3)
Mercer County (2-1) at Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0)
Mid-County (1-2) at West Central (2-1)
Orion (3-0) at Princeton (2-1)
Ridgewood (3-0) at Stark County (1-2)
Riverdale (1-2) at Rockridge (2-1)
West Carroll (2-1) at Amboy (0-3)
Saturday's game
Illinois area
Sherrard (0-3) at St. Bede (0-3), 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Moline 25-25-22-25, Davenport Central 8-23-25-12
Kills -- Moline, Ella Ramsay 12, Kamara Dickerson 11, Audrey Lamphier 8; Central, Lili Duffield 8, Lilly Campbell 6, Miya Wilkins 5. Assists -- Moline, Sophia Potter 33; Central, Lexi Huntley 24. Aces -- Moline, Nicole Ellis 7, Potter 3, Dickerson 3; Central, Huntley 4. Digs -- Moline, Maddie Peterson 27, Dickerson 21, Potter 11; Central, Duffield 20, Lindsey Smith 19. Blocks -- Moline, Lamphier 6, Dickerson 3; Central, Campbell 3.
Rockridge 25-26, Morrison 16-24
Kills -- RR, Mia Freyermuth 6, Becca Schroeder 5, Delaney Peterson 4; Morrison, Grace Steines 5, Anna Szabo 2, Hannah Wallander 2. Assists -- RR, Nicole Sedam 19; Morrison, Jaicee Schmidt 4, Jade Stock 3. Aces -- RR, Freyermuth 2, Sedam 2; Morrison, Steines. Digs -- RR, Olivia Drish 6, Freyermuth 6; Morrison, Stock 7, Steines 7. Blocks -- Morrison, Szabo.
United 25-25, Annawan 21-18
Kills -- United, Josie Bentz 10, Jenna Bentz 6, Courtney Hinton 3; Annawan, Reese Randall 8, Ella Manuel 4, Cassidy Miller 4, Emily Miller 4. Assists -- United, Riley Tyrrell 10, Jenna Bentz 6; Annawan, Baele 14. Aces -- United, Cornell 3, Johnson 3; Annawan, Aubrie Alford 1. Blocks -- United, Jenna Bentz 2, Josie Bentz 2, Hinton 2; Annawan, C. Miller 4, E. Miller 4. Digs -- United, Cornell 16, Josie Bentz 9, Jenna Bentz 8; Annawan, Baele 12, Kaley Peterson 7, Rico 7.
Records -- United 8-1 (1-0 Lincoln Trail Conference); Annawan 6-3 (0-1 LTC).
Mercer County 25-25, Wethersfield 14-15
Wethersfield stats only
Kills -- Jasira Stevenson 4. Assists -- Marah Young 8. Digs -- Gabby Perez 10. Blocks -- Gabi Robinson 2.
Boys cross country
Bureau Valley Meet
Team results -- 1. Princeton 61; 2. West Carroll 64; 3. Bureau Valley 67; 4. Hall 68; 5. Kewanee 103
Girls cross country
Bureau Valley Meet
Team results -- 1. Princeton 30; 2. Bureau Valley 58; 3. West Carroll 76
Boys soccer
Orion-Sherrard 9, Canton 0
Halftime score -- O-S 5, Canton 0. Goals -- O-S, Tanner Irey (assisted by Caleb Spranger) 3rd minute, Jordan Maynard (assisted by Jacob Kruse) 25th minute, Irey (assisted by Tyler Syslo) 31st minute, T. Syslo (assisted by Alex Syslo) 36th minute, Irey (assisted by A. Syslo) 37th minute, Kaleb Smith (assisted by Kruse) 67th minute, Kruse (assisted by T. Syslo) 69th minute, Eric Erdmann (assisted by Spranger) 72nd minute, Spranger (assisted by Ajay Moon) 72nd minute. Shots on goal -- O-S 22, Canton 2. Saves -- O-S, Trey Erdmann 2; Canton, Gage Bayer 12. Corner kicks -- O-S 10. Fouls -- O-S 5, Canton 2.
Record -- Orion-Sherrard (10-4).
Riverdale 1, Kewanee 1
Halftime score -- Riverdale 1, Kewanee 1. Goals -- Riverdale, Easton Day (assisted by Riley Walls); Kewanee, Sheadon Oetzel (unassisted). Shots on goal -- Riverdale 15, Kewanee 10. Saves -- Riverdale, Pat Gannon 9; Kewanee 14. Corner kicks -- Riverdale 2, Kewanee 7.
Boys golf
Orion triangular
Team results -- 1. Rockridge 163; 2. Orion 193; 3. Bureau Valley 211.
Medalist -- Drew Hall (Rockridge).
Rockridge -- Hall 36, Major Chisholm 40, Dan O’Neill 43, Grant Jorgensen 44
Orion -- Nathan Egeman 46, Reece Holst 47, Vaughn Bernhardt 49, Cameron Rascher 51
Galesburg triangular
Team results -- 1. Geneseo 154; 2. Alleman 161; 3. Galesburg 181.
Medalist: Luke Lofgren (Alleman).
Geneseo -- Seth Winchell 37, Mason Steinert 37, Danny Ford 39, Mason Miller 41
Alleman -- Lofgren 35, A.J. Shoemaker 41, Drew Coleman 42, Billy Taylor 43
Elmwood Triangular at Maple Lane Country Club
Team results -- 1. Williamsfield 159; 2. Annawan-Wethersfield 189; 3. Elmwood 189
Medalist -- Calvin Peterson (Williamsfield) 35
Annawan-Wethersfield -- Jacob Cathelyn 43, Josh Sims 44, Rhett Hulick 49, Austin Peck 53
St. Bede Triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course
Team results -- 1. Fulton 179; 2. St. Bede 189; 3. Morrison 235
Medalist -- Andrew Schrader (Fulton).
Fulton -- Scharder 41, Patrick Wiebenga 42, Ian Wiebenga 46, Josh VanderPloeg 50
Morrison -- Mason Dykstra 55, Isaac Melton 58, Dayton Young 60, David Stralow 62
Ridgewood 163, Stark County 211
Medalist -- Bill Bumann (Ridgewood).
Ridgewood -- Bumann 38, Gannon Greenman 39, Thomas Bumann 41, Kyle Nimrick 45
Girls golf
Rock Island triangular
Team results -- 1. Geneseo 166; 2. Alleman 211; 3. Rock Island 215
Medalist -- Eryn Murray (Geneseo).
Geneseo -- Murray 35, Elizabeth Roodhouse 43, Keely Nguyen 43, Jenah Hart 45, Miranda Roemer 45
Alleman -- Megan Tanghe 43, Molly Ahern 54, Campbell Gustafson 57, Alannah Stevens 62
Rock Island -- Josie Pennington 43, Charly Heber-Spate 51, Payton Aschemann 59, Abbi Rasmussen 62