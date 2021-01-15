Q-C region opens for low-risk high school sports

Boys and girls basketball, which are identified as high-risk winter sports, can immediately begin team training with no physical contact.

“This is certainly positive news for three regions of the state, but we still have a long way to go until we get all of our student-athletes back to being active,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. “High school student-athletes are hurting from a mental, physical and emotional standpoint, so we hope this is the first step toward getting that back to some normalcy.”

Spring and summer sports for schools located in regions under Tier 2 mitigations may begin to conduct contact days on Monday, Jan. 25. All contact days must be conducted under the rules of the Illinois Department of Public Health All Sports Policy based on their risk level.

Weight training may be conducted in regions under Tier 2 mitigations as along as social distancing and masks are utilized.

All IHSA athletic activities remain on pause for schools that are located in the eight other regions that remain under Tier 3 or Tier 4 mitigations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.