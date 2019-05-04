There will be no shortage of athletic prowess inside the Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday afternoon at the 38th annual Quad-City Times Salute to Sports.
From four-sport athletes and all-staters in multiple sports to all-Americans, the annual program will feature the best of high school athletics over the past 12 months in the Quad-Cities.
The event, free of charge and open to the public, begins at 4 p.m. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Of the 24 athlete of the year finalists, 15 have signed a national letter of intent to play Division I athletics.
Bettendorf's Carter Bell, Davenport Assumption's Julien Broderson and Orion's Logan Lee are among the returning finalists for the boys.
Half of the 12 girls finalists are repeat selections in Assumption's Carly King, Camanche's Madi Parson, Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug, Rock Island's Brea Beal, West Liberty's Macy Akers and Wethersfield's Brittney Litton.
The two-hour program also will highlight six of the Q-C's 12 state championship teams from the past year.
The girls finalists are Assumption soccer, Pleasant Valley softball and Rock Island softball. The boys teams are Assumption baseball, Central DeWitt golf and Davenport North bowling.
Besides recognizing the top high school athletes and teams, there will be three new members of the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.
Curtis Craig, Jayme Olson and the late Murray Hurt comprise this year's class.
Craig starred at Davenport Central in multiple sports and went on to play football at Nebraska. Olson, a standout swimmer and basketball player at Bettendorf, was an all-Big 8 hoops performer at Iowa State.
Hurt, who passed away in 1994, was a sportswriter and sports editor at the Rock Island Argus and a general interest columnist for the Argus and Moline Dispatch for nearly 40 years.
This year's winners will be unveiled at the end of the program — girls team of the year, boys team of the year, top female athlete and top male athlete.