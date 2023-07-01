It didn’t take long for others to see that the motor on Geneseo’s Annie Wirth was different.

When she was in first grade, her mom, Sara, recalled a time when her teacher noticed that Annie had another gear compared to the other kids.

“Her teacher, Cathy Strafford, had told me that anytime they are on the playground, Annie looked like a gazelle,” Mrs. Wirth said. “She would just run hard at recess, and with no effort. And same when she started playing basketball.

Wirth has brought that child-like joy and energy with her ever since.

“Once she learned what it was about, she just picked it up real quick,” Mrs. Wirth said. “And that’s kind of how she is with any activity. She loves that challenge of learning a new thing and she figures it out real quick and usually has success.”

Throughout her four years at Geneseo High School, Wirth continued to approach each given sport like she was back on the playground.

Whether she is excelling at track & field or playing a key role on the basketball team, Wirth has brought her energy and joy to each team’s success. Even going out for volleyball for the first time as a senior was one of the best experiences she recalled having.

For all of her success, the multi-sport standout was named the female Don Morris Award winner, which is given to honor senior student-athletes from the Western Big 6 Conference that excel in multiple sports, school and community activities.

Following a vote of 10 finalists by sports reporters from the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus, Wirth earned recognition as the Salute to Sports Female Athlete of the Year.

Wirth will continue her athletic career at the University of Iowa as a heptathlete for the women’s track and field team. The three-time state champion in the high jump also won the long jump this past spring and finished with 12 state medals in her career which had no freshman season because of COVID-19.

On the hardwood, she was a first-team All-Big 6 selection and special mention all-state in Class 3A by the IBCA for the four-time Big 6 champion Leafs. She played on varsity all four years and averaged 13.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals while shooting 53% from the field as a senior. She also went out for volleyball for the first time.

'She puts her whole heart into everything'

No matter the sport or activity or friendship, Wirth has strived to give it her best.

Wirth competed in gymnastics when she was younger and also went out for tennis her freshman year. She also loves swimming and playing soccer and even tried her luck at dance.

Outside of sports, she is in the National Honors Society and involved with FCA and Silver Cord.

“It can be hard to be up against her in anything,” Mrs. Wirth said. “Whether it’s bowling, or bags in the garage, she usually is pretty successful. It’s that drive and heart that she puts behind everything.”

Having two brothers, one older and one younger, also helped keep her active growing up.

“I did not sit down,” she said. “I live in a neighborhood and would ride my bike everywhere because everything is close in town. I was always doing something.”

Her parents helped drive her to practices and encouraged her along the way. As she tried new sports, she realized how much she liked the variety.

“I kinda like the diversity,” she said, “and meeting new people and doing different stuff.”

Whether she’s winning gold on the track, contributing to a winning basketball team, or going out for a new sport for the first time, she’s given each sport all of her attention and enthusiasm.

“She’s always had a huge heart, and puts her whole heart into everything,” Mrs. Wirth said. “I think that has a lot to do with her success.”

'She knows her role and plays it well'

Stepping onto the court as a freshman on a loaded girls basketball team, coach Scott Hardison told Wirth it was going to take work to get on the court early on.

She stepped up to the challenge.

“When you put a challenge in front of Annie, she only gets better,” Hardison said. “Annie played basketball to be around her friends and stay competitive and get ready for and get in shape for track season.”

It became much more than that as time went on.

Despite track being her clear No. 1 sport, the athleticism she brought to the hardwood was unique.

“Annie can do things athletically that I probably have never seen a high school girl do basketball-wise, athletic-wise,” said Hardison, who has coached girls basketball since 2011. “She can get off the floor, especially a second time, faster than any girl I have ever seen rebounding. She anticipates very well. She plays the floor in big games even harder and at another level even harder than she does in a regular game, and that started right away.”

Hardison once compared Wirth’s athleticism to the NBA’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the nearly 7-foot, “Greek Freak”, known for his rare combination of length and athleticism.

Wirth played basketball to be around her friends, like fellow multi-sport standout classmate Danielle Beach. She started playing the game later than most, but her skillset clearly was valuable on the court.

Her mom said she received attention for basketball from colleges when was just a freshman.

Even as her height and talent grew into the game, she stayed focused on what she did best and did not overstep her role: command the post, rebound, and be a good teammate. She never wanted the spotlight to be on her, but it often turned out that way.

Geneseo climbed to No. 1 in the state her junior year and finished 31-2. The Leafs won back-to-back regional titles her junior and senior year.

“She was our rebounding award winner for four years in a row in our program,” Hardison said. “She used her athletic ability to really take over games at times.”

Her senior year, she was named to the State Farm Holiday Classic Large School Girls All-Tournament team at one of the most competitive holiday tournaments in the state.

Wirth easily could have shot the ball at a higher volume in her hoops career, but she was often a pass-first player instead.

“We talked to her about that, but she always said that she would rather pass than look to score,” Hardison said. “That was something we needed her to do this year – score more and she stepped up in that category.”

The Leafs went on to win four Big 6 titles in their first four years in the conference during Wirth’s time. She was never the go-to scorer, but always a winning player, often garnering post-game recognition.

Geneseo has had a number of talented athletes in recent years, including two other Don Morris Winners, and Wirth looks to be right near the top.

“I think she will be remembered as one of the best female athletes to come through the Geneseo program,” Hardison said. “Annie is right up there with them. She will be among the pantheon with those names.”

'She’s fearless. She’s going to win.'

Having seen Annie break the state high jump record in middle school, Geneseo’s first-year head girls head track & field coach Nellie Bonham knew early on how special Wirth was as an athlete.

After the COVID-19 pandemic denied her freshman season, her sophomore year was the time to break out.

“Sometimes you don’t know how it’s going to translate into success later on,” Bonham said. “Annie proved to me that she was a super successful athlete in that regard.”

Coming to high school with high expectations, Bonham wondered if there was any pressure on Wirth. She quickly put those concerns to rest.

“Seeing her jump and seeing her competitive side truly come out her sophomore year, that showed me Annie was ready to come out and win,” Bonham said.

Wirth went on to win the state high jump title in Class 2A in her first season as a sophomore, placing as runner-up in the long jump and running on the Leafs’ 800 and 1600 championship relays. Geneseo placed second as a team.

She went undefeated in the high jump as a junior, defending her state title and earning three more medals at state, including third in the long jump and fifth in the 300 hurdles as Geneseo finished third at state.

Wirth’ helped Geneseo finish as state runner-up once again this past spring, posting a leap of 5-feet, 10 inches to three-peat in the high jump and post the top mark in the state in any class at state. Her personal best is 5-11 in the event.

She also won her first long jump state title and finished fourth in the 300 hurdles.

As she heads to the University of Iowa to train as a heptathlete, Bonham believes she will have success as a well-rounded athlete.

“She threw shot put with me for a month indoors and she turned out to throw 34-feet, which is a foot off state qualifying in Illinois,” Bonham said. “She’s definitely well rounded – and that was just with only a month of practice.”

Juggling multiple events in college provides another slew of challenges and areas to improve. She will also take on the javelin for the first time.

Practicing multiple specialties is nothing new for Wirth.

“She has such a competitive drive that’s really going to give her a competitive advantage,” Bonham said. “When you’re that great of an athlete, you’re kinesthetically aware and able to move and change and adapt. Even in the events she struggles in, she will find success later on.”

Wirth has shown over four years how comfortable she is taking on new challenges with energy, joy, and an enthusiasm she’s had since her playground days as a kid.

“She’s fearless,” Mrs. Wirth said. “She is going to win. It’s fight or flight and I think that’s just who she is and that’s what’s going to happen when she gets to Iowa.”