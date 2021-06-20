Quad-Cities' Female Athlete of the Year: Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood

Next chapter

Involved in at least three sports, often four, during much of her upbringing, Wood's concentration will be on just softball starting this fall.

She'll be joining an Iowa State program with many familiar faces in former PV teammates Ellie and Carli Spelhaug. She has played some club softball with incoming players Olivia Wardlow of Assumption and McKenna Rebarcak of Davenport North. She knows Assumption grad and team member Lea Nelson.

"It is going to be very different," Wood said. "I'll definitely miss the other sports and being able to have that break and relief from one sport, but I'm excited for this next chapter.

"(Iowa State) left its mark this year and people have high expectations for them next year. Being part of that and getting to play with so many great athletes and great softball players is going to be really fun next year."

Two of the Cyclones' three starting outfielders in the regional tournament this season were freshmen. Wood understands it will be difficult to crack the lineup.