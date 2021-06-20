Quad-Cities' Female Athlete of the Year: Pleasant Valley's Emily Wood

After the first inning of a recent softball game, Emily Wood’s white jersey was caked in dirt and eye black was smeared on her face.
Rewind to last fall and winter, Wood often was seen drenched in sweat soaring high to make an emphatic kill in volleyball or diving on the floor for a steal in basketball.
During the spring, it was not unusual to see her take the baton in second or third place and chase down competitors to prevail in the final leg of a relay.
No matter the season or the sport, the Pleasant Valley High School senior has brought a fierce competitiveness to the playing court and field.
“Emily just has a grit inside of her that she wants to win and compete,” PV girls basketball coach Jennifer Goetz said. “It is few and far between to have an athlete, whether it is their favorite sport or third or fourth sport, they bring a competitive nature to everything they do and Emily does that.”
Selected as this year’s Quad-City Times female athlete of the year — the fourth girl from PV to earn that distinction since the award started in 1982 — the Iowa State University softball signee has had a distinguished high school career.
She has been a five-year starter in softball (part of two state championship teams), a four-year starter in volleyball (participated on two state semifinal squads) and an individual and relay state champion on a state runner-up track & field team.
And after not playing the past two seasons, she returned to the basketball court this past winter and made an impact as PV’s second-leading scorer and top defender.
“She’s probably one of the most athletically gifted individuals I’ve ever coached,” PV girls track & field coach Kenny Wheeler said. “You don’t see kids move from sport to sport with the fluidity and seamlessness that she does where she contributes to each team at the very highest of levels.
“As a coach when you have an opportunity to have those type of kids, you really keep it simple and let them go to work. They take care of the rest.”
In an era of specialization, the freshness of a new season every two to three months and different teammates and coaches appealed to Wood.
"Being able to keep my body in shape for all these different sports has really helped me stay a more versatile athlete," she said. "With each team, there is a different atmosphere and it has been a chance to make close bonds with a lot of girls."
Early athletic success
Linda Wood can vividly remember the first time her daughter’s athletic prowess came out.
Emily, almost 5 years old, was entered in a fun run associated with the “Run With Carl” event held each year on Labor Day in Bettendorf.
“It was just a little race where they’d go up the hill and circle back and she was the first one down the hill,” Linda recalled. “We thought she clearly missed a turn or cut through, but no, she did it. She’s always been that competitive girl, the one in kindergarten who was first in line for everything.”
Described as strong-willed, determined and driven by her mother, Wood is about success.
"I just want to win every game," she said. "Even basketball, which is not my best sport, I put my all into everything."
Wood dabbled in about every sport she could find growing up.
Besides the four she has excelled at throughout her high school career, she played tennis, golf and soccer, competed in triathlons and did 5K races.
Some of that is attributed to her older sister, Kelsey, a former PV athlete.
“I’ve always been very active as a kid,” Wood said. “I have a lot of cousins who are boys so I would always be fighting with them and doing whatever I could. That and having an older sister, I wanted to impress the older girls.”
Her first organized sport was softball with PV X-plosion, a feeder program for the high school team. Even though it was a team with girls 9 and 10 years old, Wood jumped at the opportunity. She was 7.
“Emily didn’t care who, when or where,” Linda said. “She’d be there.
“I brought her to practice, they watched her, and the coach was like, ‘We’ll take her.’”
Chip Wells and Mike Lafever were the coaches of that team. Wood credits them for instilling that competitive drive in her through their tough love.
“You have coaches that are hard on you and you have coaches that are just mean,” Wood said. “(Coach Wells) was perfect. He was hard on me to the point where he told me where I need to get better, and that’s part of how I got the competitiveness I have, but at the same time he’d say ‘Good job' when it was deserved.
“They saw potential in me when I was young and taught me everything from the ground up. I had never been in competitive sports before that, and it was hard, but it was all about making me better.”
Wood knew softball was her passion and likely destination beyond high school at an early age, but she continued to branch out.
Her parents wanted her and her sister to be well-rounded. So Emily did orchestra, band and choir for a stint in middle school.
“They were never really my thing,” Wood said.
Sports, meanwhile?
"I can’t imagine my life without them," she stated.
Five-tool player
As Wood steps into the batter’s box against Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption recently, she surveys the field to see how the Knights are playing her. The left-handed hitter has options.
Bunt? Slap? Or hit?
In the opening at-bat of Game 1, she bunted for a base hit. On the second pitch she saw in Game 2, Wood muscled up and drove the ball over the fence in center field for a home run.
When Wood is on the bases, she creates havoc for defenses with her speed and athleticism.
“Being leadoff gives me a lot of freedom of what I can do,” Wood admitted. “I’m much smarter now when it comes to batting and how to get in runs.”
Those tools have made her a complete threat.
Wood has been a fixture in center field for the Spartans since her eighth-grade season. She’s earned all-state honors on three occasions, compiled nearly 240 career hits and a .484 average, scored almost 200 runs and swiped 115 bases.
“Emily is one of the heartbeats of this team, always has been since she was in eighth grade,” Spartans coach Jose Lara said. “What she does out there, her abilities fielding, running and hitting, it keeps this team hopeful.”
She has played on three state tournament teams, including championship squads her eighth grade and freshman seasons.
That success as an eighth-grader, a season in which she hit .415 with 17 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs, paved the way for a remarkable four-year run in all her sports.
"To have this success that I've had, coming in as an eighth-grader and winning two state tournaments right out of the gate, going to semis two years in volleyball, I'm so blessed to be part of it," Wood said. "I've been lucky to be part of great teams and have great coaches."
Wood was in the volleyball team's starting lineup as a freshman.
"Volleyball wasn't my favorite sport going into high school, but being on those teams made me love it more," she said. "The atmosphere in volleyball is different than any other one. I really liked the fast-paced movement of the game."
Despite standing less than 5-foot-9, Wood found a way to thrive as an outside hitter with her athleticism and power.
A six-rotation player, Wood had more than 140 kills and 160 digs each of her four seasons. She was a second team all-state selection this past season by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
"I wasn't really on board as being an outside right away, but after my sophomore year I learned I could use that to my advantage," she said. "People struggle to block the outside hitter, so I worked on my line shot a lot more. You don't have to be the best blocker, either. As long as you're there and jump high, you can make up for that."
Return to hoops
Wood played basketball as a freshman but said it was overwhelming to fit that in along with club volleyball practices in Iowa City and offseason softball. She made the decision to walk away from basketball her sophomore season.
"Maybe my one (high school) regret was not playing basketball my sophomore year," she said.
She planned on returning her junior season but tore her right labrum diving for a ball in the outfield against North Scott in the summer of her sophomore season. She played through it the remainder of the season and during the following volleyball campaign before having surgery.
So when her senior year came about, Wood wasn't going to miss out on basketball again.
"I've always loved basketball," she said. "It was a break that I really needed to figure out how much I love the sport. To go out my senior year with friends, it was a good choice."
While Wood might not have the shooting touch or ball-handling fundamentals like some of her peers, she found a way to be a difference-maker.
She averaged more than 9 points per game and was the Mississippi Athletic Conference leader in steals.
"I give her credit for going out for basketball," Goetz said. "She didn't need to. We knew all along her basketball career would start in November and end in February, let's not sugarcoat it. We just talked and said, 'Hey, what can basketball bring to you? I think it can provide a chance for you to show more athleticism than what you show all the time.'
"She came off the bench and never complained about it."
Wood said basketball was the perfect prelude to track and softball.
"It really played into my track season," she said. "My endurance was great from basketball."
Finding her track niche
Wood started out doing hurdles, high jump and some occasional 400s as a freshman. She transitioned into sprints. She finished doing a combination of hurdles and sprints.
"She's been an athlete that has been willing to take anything on if it is going to help the team," Wheeler said.
Wheeler admitted Wood had some trepidation about doing hurdles.
But before the start of her senior season, Wheeler and Wood discussed her season goals.
"The one thing she wanted to accomplish before she graduated was to win a Drake Relays title or a state championship," Wheeler noted.
Wheeler felt the best path was in the 400 hurdles, an event Wood had done her freshman season but not the previous two years.
"Kenny texted me and said, 'I have a lot of confidence in you in the 400 hurdles,'" Wood said. "It wasn't my favorite thing and I wasn't totally on board with it, but after talking with him and having a few practices, I decided to buy into what he was saying. I trusted him and he led me in the right direction."
Wood finished third in the event at the Drake Relays. The Monday after, Wheeler received a text message from Wood.
"She said, 'Alright, what do I need to do to put myself in position to win a state title?'" Wheeler recalled. "At that moment, I knew she was ready to go for it."
About a month later, Wood returned to Drake Stadium and won the Class 4A 400 hurdles title in a personal best 63.30 seconds. She also anchored the championship 400 relay, runner-up sprint medley relay and third place 800 relay.
"Honestly, Emily is a blend of a lot of really elite athletes I've coached," Wheeler said. "She brings the tenacity and competitiveness of an Addie Swanson and her athleticism is among the best I've coached. You combine those two things, it makes her a really special athlete."
Softball is her path beyond high school, but Wheeler and Wood have thought about the possibility of her being a multi-event performer at the collegiate level. She checks a lot of the boxes with her versatility, strength and athleticism.
"A college coach would love an opportunity to coach her in all those events," Wheeler said. "It screams for a kid like her who can jump, can hurdle, is strong and has got some speed."
Wood dismissed it ever happening.
"It was fun in high school while it lasted," she said.
Next chapter
Involved in at least three sports, often four, during much of her upbringing, Wood's concentration will be on just softball starting this fall.
She'll be joining an Iowa State program with many familiar faces in former PV teammates Ellie and Carli Spelhaug. She has played some club softball with incoming players Olivia Wardlow of Assumption and McKenna Rebarcak of Davenport North. She knows Assumption grad and team member Lea Nelson.
"It is going to be very different," Wood said. "I'll definitely miss the other sports and being able to have that break and relief from one sport, but I'm excited for this next chapter.
"(Iowa State) left its mark this year and people have high expectations for them next year. Being part of that and getting to play with so many great athletes and great softball players is going to be really fun next year."
Two of the Cyclones' three starting outfielders in the regional tournament this season were freshmen. Wood understands it will be difficult to crack the lineup.
"Everybody is good up there," she said. "You have to do that little extra stuff to get yourself above the rest of them, and that comes from the weight room, extra reps outside of practice and working my butt off the rest of this summer and going into the fall."