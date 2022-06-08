Quad-Cities' Female Athlete of the Year: West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt

Macy Daufeldt has never been one to limit herself.

She was in a creative dance movement class at age 4. She was involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She immersed herself into a variety of sports — volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field. She was a 4.0 student.

“Macy has always been active and fearless,” said her mother, Michelle. “If she was riding a bike, on a swing set or the monkey bars, she had no fear to try anything.”

That mindset, coupled with an abundance of natural athletic ability, a tireless work ethic and two older siblings who were accomplished high school athletes that she respected allowed Daufeldt to blossom into arguably the best female athlete to roam the hallways at West Liberty High School.

In a high school career that includes a school-record 1,811 kills in volleyball, more than 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in basketball and five top-five medals at the state track and field meet in three years, Daufeldt thrived in all seasons.

The Drake University volleyball signee is the Quad-City Times Female Athlete of the Year for 2022, the first from West Liberty since the award’s inception 41 years ago.

“Athletically, she’s right there with anybody I’ve ever coached,” said former West Liberty girls basketball coach Matt Hoeppner, who coached Daufeldt for three seasons and spent more than a decade coaching girls basketball at Rock Island and Davenport North. “She’s got everything athletically, top to bottom.”

When the conversation turns to her athletic prowess, it is often done in astonished tones referencing her ability to soar above 7 ½-foot nets and terminate a volleyball with brute force or hang in the air long enough to find an opening in the defense.

Or her knack to sky over a defender for an offensive rebound in basketball.

Or the decision to pick up hurdles in the final two years of high school and become a state place winner in the 100 hurdles and shuttle hurdle relay.

Or take a year off from softball and return to hit better than .350 as a sophomore.

“I’ve always been able to jump pretty high,” said Daufeldt, just shy of 6-feet tall. "I was a pretty small kid until about eighth grade and lacked the strength that everybody else had.

"Once I found that, it became a lot easier to keep up."

About 24 hours after receiving her diploma from West Liberty on May 22, Daufeldt already was in the gym with the Drake volleyball team working out preparing for the Bulldogs’ foreign trip to Brazil in June.

“Right away what I saw was this kid that had an unbelievable ability to elevate, jump well and really take a strong terminal swing on the ball, and that was as a freshman,” Drake volleyball coach Darrin McBroom said. “You could tell even at that age, she was a pretty talented athlete.”

That athleticism allowed her to flourish in basketball, a sport in which she admitted her fundamental skill set was lacking compared to the other activities.

“If she wanted to get a rebound without fouling someone, it looked like a shark coming out of the water like you see on those National Geographic programs,” Hoeppner said. “She would just explode, grab the ball, turn and attack the other direction.”

Early start to success

Raised on a farm a couple miles south of West Liberty, Daufeldt spent the majority of her childhood outdoors.

“She always had and still does have many animals,” Michelle said. “She was an outdoors lover.”

Daufeldt showed bucket calves at the county fair, and even won a championship ribbon one year. It required early mornings of bottle feeding and again at night.

“If I wanted to show a calf at the fair, I had to do the hard things and the things I really didn’t want to do for that one big thing out of the year,” she said.

She fit dance — tap, ballet, jazz and hip-hop — into her schedule from age 4 until about the sixth grade.

“She was really good at it,” Michelle said. “I hated to see her give that up, but she got so busy and had to pick and choose a little bit what she did.”

Traditional team sports won out.

Influenced by her older sister, Hailey, and older brother, Spencer, Daufeldt grew up attending their sporting events and watching them compete.

She wanted to emulate them.

“Watching them do all these different sports, I was like I want to be like that as well,” she said. “I want to try everything.”

Hailey, six years older than Macy and a first team all-state volleyball player on West Liberty’s state runner-up team in 2015, joined the Iowa Rockets club program in high school.

Don Jackson, a former coach with the Rockets, noticed this 9-year-old girl tagging along with Michelle when she brought Hailey to practice. Jackson encouraged Daufeldt to come and practice with them.

A year later, she was on an 11-and-under team and played with the Rockets all the way throughout high school.

“At that age, I played club basketball and softball and I loved softball a lot,” Daufeldt said.

Eventually, volleyball moved to the front of the line.

“She liked all the sports, but volleyball became her passion,” Michelle said.

Immediate hit

Daufeldt was an instant success stepping into the West Liberty volleyball team’s starting lineup. She had a team-high 332 kills, a .424 hitting efficiency and paced the Comets to a regional final as a freshman.

“I had very high expectations for myself and definitely wanted a starting spot on the court,” she said.

She split time between the junior varsity and varsity squads in basketball her freshman year. She captured a state long jump championship in the spring.

“Her freshman year, she was just fearless in everything she did and had a lot of success,” Michelle said.

Even with increased pressure, it set the tone for a banner career.

Daufeldt was a first team all-state volleyball player as a sophomore by the Iowa Girl Coaches Association and spurred the Comets to the state tournament.

She was all-state in three sports her junior season — volleyball, basketball and a third-place finisher in the long jump.

Her senior season was extraordinary.

On a volleyball team which had minimal experience, Daufeldt took the Comets under her wing and powered them to a Class 3A state final.

She averaged 5.97 kills and 3.34 digs per set as West Liberty won 39 matches. With an eye-popping .440 kill efficiency, she was named the IGCA state co-player of the year and the 3A player of the year.

Daufeldt was electric in the state tournament, setting a 3A state-tournament record for kills in a match twice. She had 33 in the quarterfinal win over Mount Vernon, topped it the next day with 37 in a semifinal triumph over Assumption and added 21 more in the final against West Delaware.

"She was absolutely phenomenal," former Assumption coach Bre Scherler said. "Drake is so lucky to have her. You can't sit there and be upset about someone who is that talented and brings her team up to a higher level.”

During the winter, Daufeldt averaged almost 19 points and nine rebounds a game for a basketball squad which won 16 contests and was ranked all season.

When Hoeppner inherited the program, he admitted Daufeldt was an exceptional athlete but raw in terms of basketball skill.

"I always said, 'I've got to turn this athlete into somewhat of a basketball player to make her successful,'" he said. "I don't want to say she went from no (skill) to 100, but even with all the success she had in volleyball and track, she was able to build year after year to be a two-time first team all-state basketball player.

"If roles were reversed and she was a basketball-first kid and spent a lot of time working on the fundamentals, I have no doubt she could have been a high-major Division I basketball player just because of the things she has with her height and athleticism."

Daufeldt was a three-time place winner in the long jump (no sophomore season because of COVID-19) and added the hurdles in the back half of her high school career. She soared a school-record 18 feet, 1/2 inch in the long jump to take second in Class 2A at the state meet last month.

"I basically went into track as a freshman thinking, 'Put me wherever. I'll run anything, but preferably not the mile,'" she said.

"Eventually, I developed a love for it during the season."

After playing softball as an eighth-grader, she returned her sophomore season and was a starting outfielder. She compiled a .354 average with three home runs in a shortened 16-game season because of the pandemic.

With club nationals for volleyball and the threat of injury, Daufeldt decided not to play her junior season.

"I didn't want to take playing time away from somebody who had been working their butt off at practice that week or two I'd be gone," she said.

'Good teammate'

Asked what she wanted her legacy to be at West Liberty, Daufeldt didn't mention individual awards, championships or statistics she garnered the past four years.

She wanted to be remembered for something else.

"That I was a good teammate," Daufeldt said. "I never wanted to be that person that brought the team down. The one thing I always strived for was to be a good teammate, on and off the court."

Her parents Matt and Michelle emphasized the importance of that. Daufeldt witnessed the value of that on teams she played on and against during her four years.

It was Daufeldt's leadership that helped mold a young West Liberty volleyball roster into a state championship contender.

"She'll give credit to her teammates before she takes any credit," volleyball coach Ruben Galvan said after the state tournament in November. "She really helped our underclassmen grow this season."

Michelle noted it was the most fun her daughter had of the four seasons playing high school volleyball.

"She wanted all those players to have the best experience," Michelle said. "She did a good job of helping them grow in their position, but she also knew it had potential."

By trial and error, she learned when to push and when to back off.

"It was mostly just being more of their friend and less of a coach that is trying to help them," she said. "We had so many freshmen and sophomores this past year so I would just help when they asked. I didn't want to force anything."

When Assumption's student section threw "Over-rated" chants in her direction during the state semifinal, it internally motivated her.

She smacked eight kills from every direction of the court — front row and back — in the decisive fifth set to lead West Liberty to a dramatic win.

"We're definitely most proud of her being a very humble player," Michelle said. "After state volleyball, we got so many messages from people from towns we didn't even know complimenting her on her leadership on the court.

"She's always smiling and enjoys being on the court."

Blind faith

Daufeldt knew early in her high school career she didn't want to leave the state for college and she wanted to pursue Division I volleyball. Iowa and Northern Iowa were immediately crossed off her list.

That left Iowa State and Drake.

McBroom watched Daufeldt play with her 15U Rockets team at Iowa Regionals.

In that spring of 2019, the NCAA made a rule change preventing coaches from having contact with recruits until the summer after their junior season.

So about a day or two before the ruling was implemented at the end of her freshman season, Daufeldt committed to Drake.

"I told her, 'That is great and we'll talk to you in two years,'" McBroom said.

The stress of a college decision was gone before her sophomore season.

"I did not have a worry in the world after that," she said. "I was mostly focused on getting better and getting ready for college, not worrying about what colleges are watching this game or who is going to call me."

It was a leap of faith.

Daufeldt committed before taking an unofficial visit. She had been at Drake Stadium for the state track and field meet but that was about it.

"I really had no idea what it was like, but I really liked the coaches and I knew a couple of the girls that had already committed there," she said. "They said they really loved the campus and I just kind of took their word for it.

"Once I took my visit, then it was like I definitely want to go here and it wasn't just for athletics but also academics."

Daufeldt plans to major in business and minor in graphic design. She was drawn to the small community vibe on campus.

"It honestly just reminded me of West Liberty and that connection that everybody has to each other," Daufeldt said. "Everyone is behind you."

McBroom expects Daufeldt to compete for playing time in her freshman season.

"We certainly envision her being a point scorer for us," he said.

Regardless, it will be a new environment, a new team and a new role.

Still, Daufeldt believes she can make an impact.

"I think I can bring competition into the gym for practice purposes," she said. "I hope to bring energy and be a good teammate."

Her talent, energy, loyalty and character are all traits that McBroom welcomes.

During the first week of workouts, the Bulldog players met with some of the school's boosters and Daufeldt was asked about her position on the court.

"She responded to the effect, 'Wherever coaches need me,'" McBroom said. "Right away, it wasn't about her or what she was going to do. She was here to be a great teammate.

"Macy is a great athlete, has a great attitude and the right values. She is the total package."

