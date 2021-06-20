Quad-Cities' Male Athlete of the Year: Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano

Coltin Quagliano lives for the moment — the game-defining moment.
In basketball, that might mean knocking down the deciding shot for Kewanee Wethersfield High School or delivering an assist to an open teammate for the score.
For the Annawan-Wethersfield football team, that may entail threading the needle between three defenders for a game-winning touchdown pass.
In baseball, that could involve delivering a clutch hit, starting off a 6-4-3 double play or helping Annawan-Wethersfield win its first-ever sectional championship after delivering a dominating performance on the mound against a top-seeded opponent in a regional title game.
He may be a rare three-sport first-team all-state selection in Illinois, but throughout his high school career Quagliano has simply been a difference maker.
The 2021 Quad-City Times male athlete of the year has thrived with a team-first approach to whatever sport he might be participating in at the time.
"The one constant throughout my four years of high school is that I have been surrounded by great teammates who want the same thing I want, they want to win," Quagliano said. "The way I look at it, it’s never been about me. I love being a selfless athlete, getting my teammates involved then celebrating what we have been able to accomplish together."
Those celebrations have extended from one sport to another.
Wethersfield boys basketball coach Jeff Parsons has seen that play out over and over from the gym to the field to the diamond.
"The bigger the game, the better he plays," Parsons said. "When the stakes are high, in the postseason or when a conference championship is on the line, Coltin finds a way to bring his game and the team’s game to another level."
Parsons describes Quagliano as a natural leader whose positive approach resonates well with teammates.
"He’s been around our gym, coming to basketball camps since he was probably in third or fourth grade," Parsons said. "He’s a player his teammates enjoy being around. I’ve seen that every step of the way. He has that ability to bring his teammates together for the good of a team."
While a fierce competitor, Quagliano’s coaches say there is a calmness in the way he goes about things that make a difference.
"We have a young baseball team, and without question, the freshmen, the sophomores, they’ve looked up to Coltin all season. They were taking their cues from him and he knew exactly the right message to deliver," Annawan-Wethersfield baseball coach Pat Keane said. "You don’t coach that leadership. It comes naturally, and he certainly has brought it to our team."
Quagliano brought it to every team he was a part of at the high school level.
"I’ve been coaching for more than 10 years now, and I don’t know that I will coach another athlete who had the type of impact in three sports that Coltin did," said Logan Willits, who coached Quagliano in both football and baseball for Annawan-Wethersfield.
"Sometimes you will see a kid play three sports and be that type of leader in one, but he has been that leader in every sport he has played. He is a servant leader, always working with his teammates to put them in the best position to succeed."
Mostly, Quagliano believes that is a byproduct of trust between teammates developed over time.
"I’ve been playing ball with a lot of these guys since I was in kindergarten or first grade. We’ve been around each other forever," Quagliano said.
"If it’s football or basketball, I know when to put the ball in their hands. We’ve developed that level of trust in each other and when you have that, it can be something pretty special."
Three-sport success
Quagliano didn’t necessarily intend to be a three-sport athlete in high school.
He had played on travel baseball and basketball teams growing up and his initial plan was to concentrate on those two endeavors, especially after a baseball injury had limited him to a few late-season snaps in football at the eighth-grade level.
"I really wasn’t thinking too much about football then, but the coaches came to me and said they believed I had a chance to help the team as a freshman," Quagliano said. "As an eighth-grader, that sounded interesting and I decided to give it a try."
Upperclassmen encouraged him as well and by the sixth game of his freshman season, an injury moved Quagliano into the lineup as both a starting defensive back and quarterback for Annawan-Wethersfield.
"He stepped in and fit in right away," Willits said. "Coltin, in whatever he was doing, always seemed to have that ability to rise to the level of the competition. He improved from one season to the next. Stepping into the lineup when he was needed as a freshman, he competed at a high level."
That was just the beginning from Quagliano.
In his freshman season in basketball, he hit five 3-points baskets in the final minutes to rally Wethersfield from a 12-deficit to win in the championship game in the Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament.
For an encore, Quagliano hit two free throws to beat the second-ranked team in the state in a regional championship basketball game.
"And he just sort of rolls with it. There’s no big ego, just a desire to compete and win," Parsons said.
The numbers speak for themselves.
In basketball, Quagliano averaged 20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game while shooting 63% from the field during his senior season.
The 6-foot, 185-pound guard who captained the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois boys basketball team was awarded Class 1A first-team all-state recognition by both the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in each of the last three seasons.
Selected unanimously as a first-team All-Lincoln Trail choice in each of his four seasons at Wethersfield, he completed his prep career as the conference’s all-time leading scorer with 2,219 points.
He led the Flying Geese to 88 victories and a pair of regional titles during his career, including a 15-1 mark during a shortened senior season while leading Wethersfield to a No. 2 state ranking in the final Illinois Class 1A AP poll of the season.
In football, he completed 76-of-130 passes for 1,233 yards and 17 touchdowns while being intercepted just twice during a shortened six-game senior season in which the Titans put together a 5-1 record and won their third consecutive LTC title.
In his career finale for Annawan-Wethersfield, Quagliano completed 13-of-22 passes for 318 yards and five touchdowns in addition to rushing for a score against Princeville.
With his work during the delayed spring football season, he earned first-team Class 1A all-state recognition as a quarterback and defensive back from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.
Quagliano was also named the LTC offensive player of the year and was unanimously named a first-team all-conference selection on both offense and defense.
Named the Quad Cities All-Western Illinois co-player of the year as a junior in 2019, he passed for 3,087 yards and 39 scores while leading the Titans to the semifinals of the Illinois Class 1A playoffs.
Quagliano completed his prep career with 6,424 passing yards and 1,622 rushing yards. He threw for 75 touchdowns and rushed for 24 scores.
On the baseball diamond for Annawan-Wethersfield, Quagliano played a major role in the Titans winning their first Illinois Class 1A regional championship since 2013 this spring.
He took a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth inning and eventually ended up with a two-hit, 12-strikeout performance in a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Putnam County in the regional title game.
Despite having no junior season because of the COVID-19 situation, Quagliano has followed a strong sophomore baseball season with an even better senior season.
He earned first-team All-Lincoln Trail honors after batting .460 and compiling a 5-2 record with a 1.82 ERA in 2019 as a sophomore.
This year, Quagliano is hitting .548 with 19 runs, 24 RBIs, six doubles, five triples and 17 stolen bases through 20 games. He is 2-3 on the mound with a 1.91 ERA, striking out 50 batters and walking 10 in 33 innings of work.
Relishing the chance
While Quagliano has put hours upon hours into developing his skills, he credits the coaches he has had throughout high school with helping him develop his knowledge of the sports he plays.
"The reason I feel like I have been able to have the success I’ve had is because over time, the coaches have helped me develop an understanding of things, how to read defenses and understand play concepts in football for example, to help me compete better," Quagliano said.
In a school year when there were initial doubts about whether high school sports would be played in Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Quagliano appreciates every opportunity he had this year to compete for Wethersfield and the co-op teams from Annawan-Wethersfield.
"All of us were challenged this year. Would we have a season? Would some sports play and others not? As a senior, that all was so difficult to deal with," Quagliano said.
He chose to try to use the time to his benefit.
When spring sports and then the traditional fall season were canceled in 2020, Quagliano found other avenues.
There were regular runs through Northeast Park in Kewanee, speed drills in the driveway of his family home, continued weight training sessions that helped him gain more than 20 pounds of muscle and there were pick-up games with teammates whenever possible.
He found summer travel team opportunities last summer, playing basketball for the Iowa Barnstormers organization and taking the field for the Illinois Dynasty baseball team.
Quagliano split time between the two travel teams, welcoming the competition and the chance to test his skills against athletes from across the country.
"I was able to do what I love and continue to get ready to be back with my high school teammates," Quagliano said. "It was a great experience."
It also made a return to competition with the Wethersfield and Annawan-Wethersfield teams even more welcomed.
"Looking back at it, we have been blessed to have had the opportunities that we have had to play all of our sports this year. There were so many doubts," Quagliano said.
"But, the people in the Wethersfield and Annawan communities made sure we weren’t forgotten. They worked so hard to give the young people in both communities as good of a year as possible."
Quagliano will play baseball in college, a decision he reached within the last month. He hadn't finalized a destination as of this past week.
College recruiters pursued him in all three sports, but his lifelong passion and potential in baseball ultimately led him to the diamond.