Quad-Cities' Male Athlete of the Year: Wethersfield's Coltin Quagliano

Quagliano brought it to every team he was a part of at the high school level.

"I’ve been coaching for more than 10 years now, and I don’t know that I will coach another athlete who had the type of impact in three sports that Coltin did," said Logan Willits, who coached Quagliano in both football and baseball for Annawan-Wethersfield.

"Sometimes you will see a kid play three sports and be that type of leader in one, but he has been that leader in every sport he has played. He is a servant leader, always working with his teammates to put them in the best position to succeed."

Mostly, Quagliano believes that is a byproduct of trust between teammates developed over time.

"I’ve been playing ball with a lot of these guys since I was in kindergarten or first grade. We’ve been around each other forever," Quagliano said.

"If it’s football or basketball, I know when to put the ball in their hands. We’ve developed that level of trust in each other and when you have that, it can be something pretty special."

Three-sport success

Quagliano didn’t necessarily intend to be a three-sport athlete in high school.