Reason for optimism, but no changes for Illinois prep sports

High school sports in the state of Illinois remain in limbo, but there may have been some reason for optimism — short-term and long-term — in regards to returning to activities across the state.
While the Illinois High School Association and its board of directors did not receive any direction from Gov. JB Pritzker and/or the Illinois Department of Public Health, the IHSA and its board tried to get the balls rolling in as many ways as possible for student-athletes to return to action and have meaningful sports seasons this school year.
The board showed that it is trying to ensure the possibility of all sports having a chance to compete at some point in the 2020-21 school year, according to IHSA Board president Katy Hasson. She said that a revised sports calendar could be announced as soon as a Jan. 27 special board meeting.
However, IHSA officials said that no new direction in regards to sports in the state came from Wednesday's regularly-scheduled virtual board meeting.
“We can't move forward without clearance from the IDPH and the governor's office,” said Hasson, who is also Rockridge High School's principal.
Hasson confirmed the IHSA did not receive that clearance Wednesday.
As a result, there are no changes to what can be done by winter sports athletes and teams. Workouts remain on an individual basis with one coach and one player allowed at a time until mitigation levels change.
But the board did make sure that as soon as any region in the state is removed from the strictest Tier 3 mitigation and clearance is given by the IDPH, group workouts can resume without any further board meetings or votes needed.
“We want the kids back and connected with their school coaches,” said Hasson, noting masks and other precautions are still required and no scrimmaging is allowed for high-risk sports such as basketball.
According to an IHSA release, once state leadership allows for low-risk winter sports (boys & girls bowling, cheerleading, dance, girls gymnastics, boys swimming & diving) to begin participation, those teams will be allowed to begin practice immediately and then continue their season through the season calendar established by the board later this month.
"The IHSA acknowledges the immense mental, emotional, and physical strain that a lack of contact with school programs is causing Illinois high school student-athletes,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “It is our intention that these contact days provide sport-specific training under the leadership of high school coaches. This is an effort to provide a viable sports option to high school athletes given the growing number of student-athletes opting for higher risk opportunities within the state and across state lines."
Additionally, the board reviewed several options outlining a sports schedule framework for the remainder of the school year.
The board directed the IHSA staff to take feedback from Wednesday’s meeting, as well as any insight gained in the coming weeks, and bring forward viable scheduling options for a special board meeting on Jan. 27. The Board will provide an update following that meeting.
“I'm happy to go on record and say this; as a board, it's not our job to delve into the minutia of what the scheduling looks like,” Hasson said. “So we directed the IHSA staff that deals with these sports and activities on a regular basis to put their heads together to bring a proposal to modify calendars, as needed, back to us as a board.
“We want them in the office — the experts who deal with this stuff every day and know the ins and outs — to come up with what they feel is the best option from all of the different (ideas) thrown out there and say this is what we recommend and board this is what we want you to approve.”
As of the most recent school-year calendar, winter sports were scheduled to end Feb. 13.
Spring sports (football, boys soccer, girls volleyball, boys gymnastics and boys/girls water polo) were scheduled from Feb. 15 to May 1.
Summer sports (baseball, softball, boys/girls track & field, girls soccer, boys volleyball, boys/girls lacrosse, boys tennis and wrestling) were scheduled from April 19 to June 26.
Hasson admitted “the clock is ticking” in order to accommodate all the remaining sports this school year and also said there still is “no drop-dead date” for any sport.