Reason for optimism, but no changes for Illinois prep sports

High school sports in the state of Illinois remain in limbo, but there may have been some reason for optimism — short-term and long-term — in regards to returning to activities across the state.

While the Illinois High School Association and its board of directors did not receive any direction from Gov. JB Pritzker and/or the Illinois Department of Public Health, the IHSA and its board tried to get the balls rolling in as many ways as possible for student-athletes to return to action and have meaningful sports seasons this school year.

The board showed that it is trying to ensure the possibility of all sports having a chance to compete at some point in the 2020-21 school year, according to IHSA Board president Katy Hasson. She said that a revised sports calendar could be announced as soon as a Jan. 27 special board meeting.

However, IHSA officials said that no new direction in regards to sports in the state came from Wednesday's regularly-scheduled virtual board meeting.

“We can't move forward without clearance from the IDPH and the governor's office,” said Hasson, who is also Rockridge High School's principal.

Hasson confirmed the IHSA did not receive that clearance Wednesday.