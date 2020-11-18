RI's Rice, McKinley sign to future colleges

“It seemed like a great staff and a program on the rise,” Sigel said. “The GLVC is one of the top Division II leagues in the country. There is Division I transfers and talent scattered throughout that league and I think Jordan is in that mix and he’s going to go there and be an impact player.”

Sigel’s program has produced multiple talented guards at the next level over the years, like former point guard Chasson Randle, who has played professionally in the NBA and overseas.

“He’s following in the footsteps of a former small, quick, big-hearted competitor point guard we had go onto the next level and do great things. I know Jordan is going to be the same way. He’s fearless, very skilled, he’s a gym rat. I know how much work he’s put in over the years. I’m just really proud to see everything he’s accomplished.”

Rice is hopeful he will have a senior season, but understands health is the ultimate priority. He’s been able to play in tournaments at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf with organized team activity on hold in Illinois.

The only thing certain for Rice is his continued pursuit of becoming a professional basketball player.