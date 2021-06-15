Rock Island board votes against athletic director candidate

Board members deliberated in closed session for nearly two hours Tuesday before returning to vote 6-1 against hiring C.J. (Donald) Smith to serve as Rock Island-Milan’s next athletic director.

Tuesday’s special meeting began at 5 p.m., with board members quickly moving to a closed session at the request of board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris to further consider the athletic director vote. Board members did not reconvene in open session until about 6:50 p.m.

Board member Gary Rowe cast the lone yes vote in favor of hiring Smith. All other board members voted against the 12-month contract that called for a salary of $104,279.

Board vice president Michael Matherly, who led the meeting because board President Terell Williams was attending virtually, said he could not comment on the board’s closed session or why board members voted down the contract due to personnel reasons. Matherly said the district will let human resources re-evaluate the position and current athletic director Michelle Lillis will continue working through the end of the month.

Lillis announced in mid-May she would retire at the end of the school year following 34 years of service to the district, including four years as Rock Island High School athletic director.