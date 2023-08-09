After receiving unanimous board approval Tuesday night, Jen Sholl will take over as head girls bowling coach at Rock Island High School.

Formerly the assistant coach, Sholl will succeed her uncle, Jim Braet — who retired following the 2022-2023 season after an over 54-year coaching career at Rocky.

"I was hoping all along that when I did quit, this might happen," Braet said of his niece taking the reigns. "I was hoping for someone who I had coached, who knew the program well. Obviously, Jennifer knows it quite well, having been part of it and then having coached along with me for a number of years. She's a perfect fit, I think."

Sholl took the podium after Tuesday's vote, thanking the school board and athletics department for their support.

She also referenced filling her uncle's shoes.

"… If I do one-fourth of what he did, I consider myself successful," Sholl said.

In response, Rock Island-Milan school board vice president Michael Matherly said they, "consider the bowling coach filled for another 54 years" — garnering laughs from Sholl and meeting attendees.

Braet also coached track, basketball and golf during his lengthy tenure at Rocky — though bowling took up roughly 42 of these years.

"It's kind of strange; I've been coaching ever since I graduated from college," he said, adding how he took over Rocky's bowling program a few years after it started.

Since 1983-84, his teams earned 11 top-10 finishes at the state tournament, including six top-five placings highlighted by a runner-up finish in 1983-84, according to the Illinois High School Association website.

"I kind of feel like the program was mine. I developed it," Braet continued. "I developed our schedule … so we got into the good competitions all over the state, some of those big invitationals. If you're going to be good, you need to play against the good teams."

When asked about career highlights, one example he cites is placing third overall at the state tournament in 1993 — a full-circle moment, seeing how Sholl was on that team and placed second individually the following season.

"I grew up in the Rock Island-Milan School District, bowling for Rock Island," she said in an interview Wednesday. "It's good to keep it in the family and carry on that tradition."

Along with working with her uncle, Sholl has coached two of her three daughters at Rocky.

Braet also noted a more recent career highlight: the Lady Rocks' first-ever regional bowling title in 2020, the same season the team won the Western Big 6 Conference title.

Sholl joined the coaching staff just a year before this feat — while she plans to lead the team toward these accolades, they first must rebuild.

"We're just low on bowlers, so finding bowlers is my main focus right now," she said. "We only have five returning bowlers."

Other than filling these gaps, Sholl said she will continue coaching how she was taught: focusing on the basics while ensuring the players don't get down on themselves.

"As a team, I think it's a building year," she said. "But, with the right attitude and some new skills, I think we'll do all right."

After the vote on Tuesday, Athletic Director Mike Emendorfer — who joined the district in February of 2022 — said Rocky's bowling program is the first he worked with throughout his career and encouraged school board members to watch the teams compete this school year.

Despite his newfound free time, Braet plans to stay involved with Rocky athletics — he even hopes to remain a certified district staff member.

"So, if necessary, I can help (coach)," he said.

Other than coaching her daughter, Sholl also looks forward to simply keeping the sport alive at Rocky.