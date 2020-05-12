Rock Island honors seniors on 'socially distant' signing day

The circumstances were unique, but Rock Island High School officials did their best to honor senior athletes during a “socially distant” signing day ceremony on Tuesday.
All 25 Rocky athletes were recognized by coaches and administration, each followed by a chorus of honking horns from the cars in attendance at the Rock Island tennis courts.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tables were wiped down in between small groups of athletes coming from their cars, and any contact was avoided during congratulations afterward.
“I’m happy that you guys could all come out and kind of be together a little bit to recognize these awesome seniors,” Rock Island athletic director Michelle Lillis said to start the ceremony. “I know it’s been tough for all you guys, but we definitely wanted to take some time to say congratulations.”
Rock Island also awarded its O’Melia Awards to Heather Motley and Peter Kimba. The award recognizes Rocky’s top male and female student athletes for their athleticism, leadership, honesty, sportsmanship, and character in honor of James O’Melia Jr.
Motley, a bowling state medalist signed to St. Ambrose, said the award meant a lot to her. Her cousin, Chris Suhr, won the same award 10 years ago.
“I know how important the O’Melia name is to Rock Island,” Motley said. “It’s also special to know that all the work I have put in has paid off.”
Kimba, a standout defender in soccer and jump specialist in track & field, is signed to play both sports at the University of Dubuque.
Kimba also received a $5,000 Don Wright Memorial Scholarship, along with Jayla Hathorn (Augustana College). The award recognizes outstanding senior track & field athletes at Rock Island heading to the college level.
Kimba, also one of Rock Island’s Don Morris Award nominees, said Tuesday’s awards showed him what can be accomplished with hard work.
“Just listen to what the coaches tell you,” said Kimba, who also kicked previously on the football team. “Doing the right things in the school can get you anything you want.”
Among the athletes following in family members’ footsteps to college were MJ Stern, a multi-positional football player who played linebacker last year. Stern plans to walk on at the University of Illinois, where his father played linebacker.
“I was blessed with the opportunity to be a walk-on at Illinois, and I’m excited for the next level,” Stern said. “My father was super happy when he found out, and that makes me even more excited to get to play.”
Hannah Simmer, RI's Don Morris Award nominee who signed to play basketball at Augustana, was excited to go to a school some of her family members have attended. She will also join former Rocks Lauren Hall and Justice Edell.
“Being able to play with them again is going to be so much fun,” Simmer said. “I’m going to love it.”
Multiple senior Rocks expressed gratitude to be able convene in person for the event, despite the social distancing. Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, and Moline had “virtual” signing days recently.
“I think it’s awesome we get to come out here and celebrate in person, even with all the guidelines that we’re having right now during this crazy time,” Stern said. “I think that we’re very lucky to be able to have this opportunity.”
