Rock Island honors seniors on 'socially distant' signing day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The circumstances were unique, but Rock Island High School officials did their best to honor senior athletes during a “socially distant” signing day ceremony on Tuesday.

All 25 Rocky athletes were recognized by coaches and administration, each followed by a chorus of honking horns from the cars in attendance at the Rock Island tennis courts.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tables were wiped down in between small groups of athletes coming from their cars, and any contact was avoided during congratulations afterward.

“I’m happy that you guys could all come out and kind of be together a little bit to recognize these awesome seniors,” Rock Island athletic director Michelle Lillis said to start the ceremony. “I know it’s been tough for all you guys, but we definitely wanted to take some time to say congratulations.”

Rock Island also awarded its O’Melia Awards to Heather Motley and Peter Kimba. The award recognizes Rocky’s top male and female student athletes for their athleticism, leadership, honesty, sportsmanship, and character in honor of James O’Melia Jr.

Motley, a bowling state medalist signed to St. Ambrose, said the award meant a lot to her. Her cousin, Chris Suhr, won the same award 10 years ago.