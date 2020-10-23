Rock Island Sectional closes ‘challenging, but fun’ year for Busch

In his 41st year of coaching swimming, Dave Busch was tasked with helping plan a sectional in what has been an unprecedented year.
“I thought I retired so I didn’t have to do all this work,” kidded Rock Island’s 63-year-old coach.
Saturday’s Rock Island Sectional will feature a number of changes and COVID-19-related precautions.
Despite the challenge of creating the safest meet possible, Busch is grateful the meet is even taking place. Rock Island athletic director and meet director Michelle Lillis also helped in planning.
“At the beginning of the year, I didn’t even think we’d have a season, and now we’re having a sectional meet,” Busch said. “No matter how weird it’s going to be, I think they are grateful they get another meet.”
Only individual events will take place on Saturday, which means no relay events at the 12-team sectional that includes three more schools bringing individuals. Swimmers are allowed to enter four of the nine events (instead of two). No one is allowed on the pool deck unless they are swimming or next up.
Busch figured deeper teams lose that advantage and the faster individuals can make an even bigger difference.
Moline, which is seeded first in five events and second in two others, has a shot to dethrone seven-time defending sectional champion Dunlap. The Maroons have not won a sectional title since 2005.
Moline juniors Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note are the only swimmers entered in four events.
With limited warm-up time and the pool area limited to 50 people at a time, many schools will warm up at their home pool before the drive to Rock Island, said Busch.
Teams will be sectioned off in Rock Island Fieldhouse, which had new seating installed with that project completed just in time to be available for use this weekend. There will be a “bullpen” area where swimmers in race heats will go before entering the pool area.
Although the meet will likely be even quieter than other meets this season, both diving and swimming will be streamed online. Links can be found at the top of the page at il.8to18.com/RockIsland.
After sectionals, the Illinois Swimming and Diving Association will compile a “virtual state meet,” which will rank all the times.
Busch said his team has still had fun while managing the challenges associated with the pandemic.
After founding the United Township High School swim program in 1979 and a one-year break from coaching, Rocky’s third-year coach said he never considered stepping away during the season affected by the coronavirus.
Other than one meet being canceled because of another school’s potential COVID-19 exposure, his team got safely through the season without missing a practice.
After 41 years of coaching and counting, Busch said he is still enjoying himself.
“I enjoy the kids, they keep me young,” Busch said. “They keep me up on all the new verbiage that they use, too. I enjoy coaching and I want to keep at it. As long as the kids get some good results.”
