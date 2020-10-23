 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island Sectional closes ‘challenging, but fun’ year for Busch
topical
PREP GIRLS SWIMMING | ILLINOIS SECTIONALS

Rock Island Sectional closes ‘challenging, but fun’ year for Busch

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Island logo

In his 41st year of coaching swimming, Dave Busch was tasked with helping plan a sectional in what has been an unprecedented year.

“I thought I retired so I didn’t have to do all this work,” kidded Rock Island’s 63-year-old coach.

Saturday’s Rock Island Sectional will feature a number of changes and COVID-19-related precautions.

Despite the challenge of creating the safest meet possible, Busch is grateful the meet is even taking place. Rock Island athletic director and meet director Michelle Lillis also helped in planning.

“At the beginning of the year, I didn’t even think we’d have a season, and now we’re having a sectional meet,” Busch said. “No matter how weird it’s going to be, I think they are grateful they get another meet.”

Only individual events will take place on Saturday, which means no relay events at the 12-team sectional that includes three more schools bringing individuals. Swimmers are allowed to enter four of the nine events (instead of two). No one is allowed on the pool deck unless they are swimming or next up.

Busch figured deeper teams lose that advantage and the faster individuals can make an even bigger difference.

Moline, which is seeded first in five events and second in two others, has a shot to dethrone seven-time defending sectional champion Dunlap. The Maroons have not won a sectional title since 2005.

Moline juniors Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note are the only swimmers entered in four events.

With limited warm-up time and the pool area limited to 50 people at a time, many schools will warm up at their home pool before the drive to Rock Island, said Busch.

Teams will be sectioned off in Rock Island Fieldhouse, which had new seating installed with that project completed just in time to be available for use this weekend. There will be a “bullpen” area where swimmers in race heats will go before entering the pool area.

Although the meet will likely be even quieter than other meets this season, both diving and swimming will be streamed online. Links can be found at the top of the page at il.8to18.com/RockIsland.

After sectionals, the Illinois Swimming and Diving Association will compile a “virtual state meet,” which will rank all the times.

Busch said his team has still had fun while managing the challenges associated with the pandemic.

After founding the United Township High School swim program in 1979 and a one-year break from coaching, Rocky’s third-year coach said he never considered stepping away during the season affected by the coronavirus.

Other than one meet being canceled because of another school’s potential COVID-19 exposure, his team got safely through the season without missing a practice.

After 41 years of coaching and counting, Busch said he is still enjoying himself.

“I enjoy the kids, they keep me young,” Busch said. “They keep me up on all the new verbiage that they use, too. I enjoy coaching and I want to keep at it. As long as the kids get some good results.”

Rock Island Sectional swim meet

Basics: The Rock Island Sectional swim meet will be Saturday. Diving will be held at Moline High School at 9 a.m. with swimming events at Rock Island beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Defending champion: Dunlap (seven straight).

Local interest: Moline, Monmouth-Roseville, Morrison, Rock Island, United Township.

Other teams competing: Dunlap, Galesburg, LaSalle-Peru, Macomb, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods, Sterling.

Competing with individuals only: Alleman, Geneseo, West Central.

Returning event winners: Dunlap, Taylor Weaver, Grace DiGiallonardo, Anna Bowers. L-P, Peyton Heagy. Moline, Sophie Greko. Rock Island, Olivia Sholl.

Online stream: Links can be found at the top of the page at il.8to18.com/RockIsland

FYI: Moline is seeded first in five of the nine events. … The Maroons last won a sectional title in the 2005-06 season. … Only nine individual events are taking place this year because of COVID-19 restrictions; Dunlap won all three relays last season. … In diving, Molly Gordon of Richwoods boasts the season’s best total (423.65) in the field. … Moline junior Clara Van Note and freshman Hailee Messerly are seeded first and second in the 200 free, which Greko set the meet record in last season. … Greko is seeded first in the 200 IM, 100 free, 500 free (defending champion) and second in the 50 free to Dunlap freshman Ava Salverson. … Dunlap’s senior Weaver is seeded second in the 200 IM, which she won a year ago. … L-P junior Heagy, defending 50 free and 100 free champion, is seeded third in both events. … Messerly is seeded first in the 100 butterfly … Moline’s Hannah Gault is seeded under a second behind Dunlap’s Shannon McCall in the 100 backstroke; Weaver won the event last year. … RI’s Sholl is seeded first by almost two seconds in the 100 breaststroke, which she won last season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bettendorf's Ryan Cole scores a touchdown against Davenport North

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News