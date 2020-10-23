Rock Island Sectional closes ‘challenging, but fun’ year for Busch

Moline juniors Sophie Greko and Clara Van Note are the only swimmers entered in four events.

With limited warm-up time and the pool area limited to 50 people at a time, many schools will warm up at their home pool before the drive to Rock Island, said Busch.

Teams will be sectioned off in Rock Island Fieldhouse, which had new seating installed with that project completed just in time to be available for use this weekend. There will be a “bullpen” area where swimmers in race heats will go before entering the pool area.

Although the meet will likely be even quieter than other meets this season, both diving and swimming will be streamed online. Links can be found at the top of the page at il.8to18.com/RockIsland.

After sectionals, the Illinois Swimming and Diving Association will compile a “virtual state meet,” which will rank all the times.

Busch said his team has still had fun while managing the challenges associated with the pandemic.

After founding the United Township High School swim program in 1979 and a one-year break from coaching, Rocky’s third-year coach said he never considered stepping away during the season affected by the coronavirus.