Rock Island High School welcomed its new girls and boys swim coaches, Rebecca Brown and Henry VanNote, to the district.

The two were officially approved on Tuesday at the Rock Island-Milan School District school board meeting.

Brown isn’t a stranger to the high school team as she's prepared to see many familiar faces as the former RIJH assistant swim team coach.

“I already have a good relationship with a lot of the girls. I coached the junior high program, so those coming in as freshmen, they already know me as a coach,” she said.

Along with being an RI alumna, Brown’s legacy with the school goes all the way back to her uncle, Marc Gilliam, whose swimming record in 1969 for the 100-yard butterfly that she eventually saw one of her students break in February.

“I was there for that, that was Lucas’s (Rettig) goal. So they’re always looking, all my girls are always like, ‘We’re gonna break your record,’ (and) I go, ‘go for it; I hope you do,’ ” Brown said.

Her shift to coaching not only the high school team, but strictly the girls team now allows for Brown to push her girls further than junior high would allow them.

“It’s more lax,” she said of the junior-high level. “It’s more to get them to love the sport and have fun in the sport, where in high school you have more goals of getting faster and getting better times and continuing maybe going to college.”

Brown says her main priorities for the 2023 school year will be improving speed and endurance.

“I feel like we do have a few girls that do swim all year long, so they will come in ready to go, so building that endurance of the ones that can’t swim all year long; (we) build that back up too,” she said.

VanNote was applauded on his acceptance as coach at the board meeting, with some minor boos mixed in when he jokingly mentioned he swam for Moline High School, Rock Island’s rival, in the past.

“I went to school up in Jersey, swam there for four years. Back home now, looking to do the grad program out at Western. I saw that the coach position opened up, and I was like, ‘I’ll apply for that’ and now I got it and I’m very much looking forward to it,” VanNote said.

Coaching for the boys swim team will be VanNote’s first official coaching job, though he’s been a volunteer coach for his club team in high school and for a local Special Olympics team.

With his first time in the full position, VanNote says his first steps will be getting to know the boys. He plans to promote a “team-first mindset” within the group.

“Definitely something I picked up on in all my years of swimming is team first attitude,” he said. “That is definitely something I’m going to hammer home.”

Brown and VanNote will get a head start faster than other schools in the Quad-City area, with Rock Island's first day of school quickly approaching on Aug. 3.

Neither had anything to comment on if plans will change for either team with Rock Island High School's pool still out of commission.