Rockridge baseball seeking a fresh start as regionals get underway

Without question, Ryan Page would have liked his first season as Rockridge's head baseball coach to have gone much smoother.

But with the the start of the IHSA postseason on Monday, Page and the Rockets view it as an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and start again.

A 10-9 loss at Princeton this past Saturday capped a 7-15 regular season for Rockridge, which lost its last four games and five of its last six. The Rockets also finished fifth in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at 3-8.

"The TRAC (West) was a tough conference this year; getting wins was not an easy task with Orion and Riverdale at the top and Sherrard playing well for having a young team," said Page. "We took some tough losses, and our record was not where it should have been.

"At the same time, our offensive numbers are up from what they were last year, and our defense has started to come around after being a bit rough early."

Consistent performers at the plate for Rockridge have been the junior duo of Kameron Bohnsack (.393, 13 RBIs, 31 runs) and Tyler Thiem (.377, 17 RBIs, 17 runs), followed by senior Kaden Hall's .310 average and team-leading 21 RBIs.

Now, the regular season is in the rear-view mirror, and the focus is on Monday's 4:30 p.m. first round matchup at the Class 2A Sherrard Regional.

Seeded ninth, the Rockets get one more game on their home diamond in Edgington as they host 10th-seeded Mercer County (7-17). Rockridge met and topped the Golden Eagles 13-3 on Mar. 21 in its second game of the season.

"We're telling the boys that it's a whole different ballgame this time around," said Page. "We're not taking anything lightly against Mercer County. Any team can get hot and get on a roll. It'll be all about preparation, and sticking to what we've done."

Fulton softball rights the ship: The second year of the Teri Fett era as Fulton softball's head coach marked the first year in a new home for the Steamers.

Shaking off an 0-7 start with a subsequent seven-game winning streak, Fulton finished second in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division with a 7-4 record.

"We were not expecting to do that well," said Fett. "We lost seven seniors, six of whom played travel ball. We had to come in with a fresh start. Once I moved my freshman pitcher (Addison Hartman) and some sophomores up, we turned it around."

The Steamers (10-11) also finished the regular season by righting the ship after four losses in six games, posting a 5-3 win over Lanark Eastland this past Friday.

"We'd been in a hitting slump with nine hits in our last five games, then we had nine hits against Eastland," said Fett. "Once everyone gets on board and starts hitting, it's a contagious thing."

Headed to the 1A Pearl City Regional on Tuesday to begin postseason play, Fulton gets a third crack at conference rival East Dubuque, which topped the Steamers 14-4 and 10-6 in early April for two of the final three losses in Fulton's 0-7 start.

