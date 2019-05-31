EAST PEORIA — In two previous state softball meetings, the Rockridge Rockets have had Beecher's number each time.
After Rockridge responded to a three-run fifth inning by the Ladycats to put up their own crooked number, tying the game on Lexi Hines' one-out, three-run home run in the top of the sixth, it looked as if the pattern would continue in Friday's Class 2A state semifinal.
This time, though, the trend was reversed. After Beecher's Adrianna Picicco worked a two-out walk on a full count to force in the go-ahead run, the Rockets got the go-ahead run to the plate after a two-out double by Amelia Thomas, but Ladycat senior ace Kayla Hon slipped a called third strike on a 3-2 pitch past Lea Kendall to preserve her club's 5-4 win.
“We definitely put ourselves in position to win,” said Rockridge coach John Nelson. “We had exactly who we wanted up there. But, you've got to tip your cap to Beecher. They executed and did a good job.”
Instead of having the chance to play for a second consecutive state championship, Rockridge (31-7) will return to the EastSide Centre this morning at 11:15 to try to finish its season on a winning note in the third-place game.
“We talked about how only two teams have the chance to win their last game of the year,” said senior pitcher/shortstop Thomas, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored Friday. “We want to be one of those teams.”
Echoing last year's 2A title meeting with the Ladycats, in which the Rockets batted first and struck for three first-inning runs, Thomas got her club going in the top of the first when she belted a solo home run over the center-field fence to stake Rockridge to a quick 1-0 lead.
“Usually we like to be the home team,” Thomas said, “but when we're the visitors, we're never scared that we're not going to score. We like to put up some runs early and make them work for it.”
After giving up that initial homer, though, Hon (25-1) settled in to retire 11 consecutive batters, a string that ended when Hailee Dehner drew a two-out walk in the top of the fourth. With their ace keeping them within range, the Ladycats (37-2) finally broke though in their half of the fourth when an error plated the tying run.
An inning later, Beecher strung together five straight hits to go up 4-1, fueled by RBI singles from Christina Lorenzatti, Kaylie Sippel and Alyssa Oldenburg. Drish then relieved Thomas and held the line, setting the stage for the Rockets' sixth-inning comeback that started with a Thomas double and a Lea Kendall bunt single.
“The fight and heart in this team is something I've never questioned, and never will,” said Nelson. “I'm very proud of our kids for not giving up.”
When Hines hit her high fly that wound up bouncing off the top of the left-field fence to tie the game, she described her feeling as “crazy happy.”
“Coach Nelson told me I needed to be patient and stay off the high ball,” she said, “and I got the right pitch.”
The surge of momentum Rockridge was enjoying dissipated somewhat when Chandler Claus singled to lead off Beecher's half of the sixth. After a walk and an error loaded the bases, Drish got Lee to ground to Thomas, who threw to catcher Emma Preston to retire Claus for the second out.
But with Picicco showing patience at the plate, that third out came one batter too late for the Rockets.
“I told my teammates and coaches that whatever does it, does it,” said Picicco. “I was going to get a run home. A grand slam would've been great, but a walk did it.”