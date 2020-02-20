Rocky and UT bowling take friendly rivalry to state in rare occurrence

The Rock Island and United Township bowling teams are used to battling it out for postseason supremacy as rivals in the Western Big 6 Conference.
But as both teams prepare for this year's state meet that begins today at Rockford's Cherry Bowl, it is the first time since 2003 they have both qualified for the finals. Making that even more unique, any rivalry between the Panthers and Rocks has been especially friendly.
UT senior and third-time state qualifier Ashlyn Burkeybile explained this dynamic after placing 13th individually at last Saturday’s UT Sectional, helping the Panthers finish third and leap Rocky (fourth) in the final game.
“Most years, we’re opponents,” Burkeybile said, “but this year, we’ve really come together. All of us are friends, and it’s really fun to bowl with all your friends and cheer each other on.”
Burkeybile was her team’s lone state qualifier last season, so she knows how much team support can help. She was a freshman on UT’s ninth-place team in 2017 when her sister, Leah Samuelson-Burkeybile, placed 11th to earn a medal.
Although it’s a rare occurrence for both teams to qualify for state, one year of shared success at state stands out. In 1993, UT earned silver as state runner-up and the Rocks earned state bronze. Rocky assistant and coach Jim Braet’s niece, Jennifer Braet-Sholl, helped lead the Rocks that year. She earned a state medal as a senior in 1994 by placing 11th.
UT coach Sharon Krack noted many friendships between the two teams started years ago in league bowling. Any positive energy hopefully makes for some good karma during competition.
“They try to cheer each other on a lot of times,” Krack said. “Bowling is such a unique sport, because there’s no defense. … They can’t control what we do. Being friendly with another team … it does help.”
Rock Island senior Heather Motley was thrilled enough to qualify for state for the first time, but going as a team and having the Panthers join made it that much better.
“We love that,” Motley said. “We’re super friendly with them. They’re probably our favorite team to bowl against.”
Rocky sophomore Carli Gordon, who placed 18th to lead the Rocky sectional scores, said the feeling was mutual.
“We love UT so much,” Gordon said. “We’re all going to experience it together, which is so much fun.”