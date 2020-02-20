Rocky and UT bowling take friendly rivalry to state in rare occurrence

The Rock Island and United Township bowling teams are used to battling it out for postseason supremacy as rivals in the Western Big 6 Conference.

But as both teams prepare for this year's state meet that begins today at Rockford's Cherry Bowl, it is the first time since 2003 they have both qualified for the finals. Making that even more unique, any rivalry between the Panthers and Rocks has been especially friendly.

UT senior and third-time state qualifier Ashlyn Burkeybile explained this dynamic after placing 13th individually at last Saturday’s UT Sectional, helping the Panthers finish third and leap Rocky (fourth) in the final game.

“Most years, we’re opponents,” Burkeybile said, “but this year, we’ve really come together. All of us are friends, and it’s really fun to bowl with all your friends and cheer each other on.”

Burkeybile was her team’s lone state qualifier last season, so she knows how much team support can help. She was a freshman on UT’s ninth-place team in 2017 when her sister, Leah Samuelson-Burkeybile, placed 11th to earn a medal.

