You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rocky and UT bowling take friendly rivalry to state in rare occurrence
topical
PREP GIRLS BOWLING

Rocky and UT bowling take friendly rivalry to state in rare occurrence

{{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island and United Township bowling teams are used to battling it out for postseason supremacy as rivals in the Western Big 6 Conference.

But as both teams prepare for this year's state meet that begins today at Rockford's Cherry Bowl, it is the first time since 2003 they have both qualified for the finals. Making that even more unique, any rivalry between the Panthers and Rocks has been especially friendly.

UT senior and third-time state qualifier Ashlyn Burkeybile explained this dynamic after placing 13th individually at last Saturday’s UT Sectional, helping the Panthers finish third and leap Rocky (fourth) in the final game.

“Most years, we’re opponents,” Burkeybile said, “but this year, we’ve really come together. All of us are friends, and it’s really fun to bowl with all your friends and cheer each other on.”

Burkeybile was her team’s lone state qualifier last season, so she knows how much team support can help. She was a freshman on UT’s ninth-place team in 2017 when her sister, Leah Samuelson-Burkeybile, placed 11th to earn a medal.

Although it’s a rare occurrence for both teams to qualify for state, one year of shared success at state stands out. In 1993, UT earned silver as state runner-up and the Rocks earned state bronze. Rocky assistant and coach Jim Braet’s niece, Jennifer Braet-Sholl, helped lead the Rocks that year. She earned a state medal as a senior in 1994 by placing 11th.

UT coach Sharon Krack noted many friendships between the two teams started years ago in league bowling. Any positive energy hopefully makes for some good karma during competition.

“They try to cheer each other on a lot of times,” Krack said. “Bowling is such a unique sport, because there’s no defense. … They can’t control what we do. Being friendly with another team … it does help.”

Rock Island senior Heather Motley was thrilled enough to qualify for state for the first time, but going as a team and having the Panthers join made it that much better.

“We love that,” Motley said. “We’re super friendly with them. They’re probably our favorite team to bowl against.”

Rocky sophomore Carli Gordon, who placed 18th to lead the Rocky sectional scores, said the feeling was mutual.

“We love UT so much,” Gordon said. “We’re all going to experience it together, which is so much fun.”

IHSA girls state bowling

When & where: Today and Saturday at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.

Local interest: Rock Island and United Township both qualified as teams.

RI qualifiers: Srs.: Kelsey Freeman, Payton Fuller, Heather Motley, Bailey Tripilas. Jrs.: Karolina Bergheger, Macy O’Mary, Sarah Stevanovic. Soph.: Carli Gordon.

UT qualifiers: Srs.: Ashlyn Burkeybile, Alexis Friend, Nan Li. Jrs.: Jeanine Ndacayisaba, Savanna Kern, Alyssa Rasso. Sophs.: Regina Harmening, Kiera Henderson.

Advancing: The 12 teams with the highest pin totals after Friday’s six games advance to Saturday to bowl another six games. The 30 individuals not part of a qualifying team with the highest pin totals Friday also advance to Saturday for six more games.

Awards: The top three teams and top 12 individuals receive a state medal

FYI: This is the first year since 2003 that both Rocky and UT qualified for state as teams; Rocky placed 8th and UT finished 14th that year. … The last time both teams reached the second day of state was 2000, when UT was ninth and RI was 12th. … In 1993, both teams earned state medals as UT was runner-up and RI was third.

The Rocks last qualified for state as a team in 2010, when they finished 15th; RI’s highest state finish was 2nd in 1984. … The last Rocky individual to medal was Amber Meyers, who placed 11th in 2010. … The Panthers last qualified for state as a team in 2017, when they finished ninth; UT won state in 1991. … The last Panther to medal at state was Leah Samuelson-Burkeybile, who placed 11th as a senior in 2017/ … She and Ashlyn are sisters; Ashlyn, the only returning state qualifier, placed 41st at state last year and 56th as a freshman. … Motley’s older sister, Lynzee Quade, was RI’s last state qualifier in 2017; Quade’s best state finish was 39th as a sophomore in 2016. … Motley is the third sister to qualify for state bowling; her older sister, Ashley Parrish, placed 8th in 2004.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News