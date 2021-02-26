Rocky girls grind out home win over Quincy

Defensively one of the keys for the Rocks was limiting Quincy’s 5-foot-11 inside threats — senior Emily Wilson (13 points) and freshman Taylor Fohey (10 points). With Rocky’s quick and slender roster featuring only two 5-foot-10 players, defending the post can be a challenge.

Hall thought his team was solid on that end and received good production off the bench on offense. Junior Kaniya Davis (two 3-pointers) and sophomore Danee’ Robinson (4 of 4 free throws) each scored six points off the bench.

Bri Stewart scored seven and Imari McDuffy added six, hitting her last two free throws to help seal the game.

Quincy let the clock burn down before finally fouling in the closing seconds, but it was too late. The Rocks were whistled for one last foul with under a second to play as Quincy sunk a pair at the end.

The Blue Devils were within five to seven points for much of the fourth quarter but could not get over the hump and turned it over late.

Hall’s message after a game like this is that every contest is different and to take things one day at a time. The Rocks are scheduled to hit the road to visit Sterling today.

“I thought it was a good team win,” Hall said. “We try to preach defense and talk about those things, and I thought that was what helped win the game.”

