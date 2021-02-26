Rocky girls grind out home win over Quincy

The Rock Island girls had to grind out four quarters of basketball with their shots not falling against Quincy Friday night.
It took a collective effort, but the Rocks held off Quincy at Rock Island Fieldhouse in a 46-41 Western Big 6 Conference win.
Coming off Tuesday’s win at conference-leading and state-ranked Galesburg, the Rocks (5-2, 5-2 Big 6) rallied after Quincy's Kate Chevalier hit a 3-pointer send to Quincy (3-5, 4-6) into halftime up one.
Rocky coach Henry Hall knows a win is a win in the Big 6, no matter how ugly the shooting from each team may be at times.
“Some nights it’s going to look pretty, and some nights it’s not,” Hall said. “Tonight, I didn’t think we shot it very well. … But overall I thought we played pretty good defense and we grinded it out. And you’ve got to do that some nights.”
Rocky’s leading scorer Brooklynn Larson was limited to 12 points, but the senior scored five in a 17-12 third-quarter swing as the Rocks started to find separation. Larson hit a 3-pointer to help kickstart the second half for Rocky.
“I just think we moved the basketball a little bit more,” Hall said of the third quarter burst. “We played more inside-out instead of outside-in.”
The Rocks hit four 3-pointers in the second half to double their first-half total.
Defensively one of the keys for the Rocks was limiting Quincy’s 5-foot-11 inside threats — senior Emily Wilson (13 points) and freshman Taylor Fohey (10 points). With Rocky’s quick and slender roster featuring only two 5-foot-10 players, defending the post can be a challenge.
Hall thought his team was solid on that end and received good production off the bench on offense. Junior Kaniya Davis (two 3-pointers) and sophomore Danee’ Robinson (4 of 4 free throws) each scored six points off the bench.
Bri Stewart scored seven and Imari McDuffy added six, hitting her last two free throws to help seal the game.
Quincy let the clock burn down before finally fouling in the closing seconds, but it was too late. The Rocks were whistled for one last foul with under a second to play as Quincy sunk a pair at the end.
The Blue Devils were within five to seven points for much of the fourth quarter but could not get over the hump and turned it over late.
Hall’s message after a game like this is that every contest is different and to take things one day at a time. The Rocks are scheduled to hit the road to visit Sterling today.
“I thought it was a good team win,” Hall said. “We try to preach defense and talk about those things, and I thought that was what helped win the game.”