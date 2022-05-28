Rocky softball, baseball win regional crowns

DUNLAP — Through four innings of Rock Island's Class 3A Dunlap Regional final matchup with LaSalle-Peru, the Rocks were struggling to get any offense going against Cavalier starter Chloe Mitchell.

All it took was one swing of the bat to change all of that.

Freshman A'rion Lonergan, Rock Island's No. 9 hitter, came through in a big way Saturday, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Rocks the lead for good in their 3-1 win.

The second-seeded Rocks next advance to the Washington Sectional and will face top seed East Peoria in Tuesday's sectional semifinal.

Gabriella Taber drove in Bella Allison for an insurance run later in the fifth inning after Lonergan's blast.

That was more than enough for Rock Island starter Campbell Kelley, who worked around seven hits during her complete game victory, with L-P's only run coming in the third inning to put Rock Island in a 1-0 hole.

Baseball

Rocks shut down Morris: Locked in a pitcher's duel in the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Sectional title game, the Rock Island Rocks turned to small-ball.

Owen Michaels drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth inning, stole second and scored on Stephen Dillender's single, breaking a scoreless tie and sending the Rocks on their way to a 3-0 win and a regional title.

The Rocks got two insurance runs in the sixth on Eli Boeye's two-run single, but Rock Island starter Zach DeMarlie didn't need them. The senior completely silenced a Morris offense that had scored eight runs in dispatching the top-seeded hosts in the regional semifinals.

DeMarlie allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine in the complete game victory.

Next up for the fourth-seeded Rocks is a sectional semifinal matchup against second-seeded Morton in Washington on Wednesday.

