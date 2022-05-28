 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
PREP REPORT

Rocky softball, baseball win regional crowns

  • 0
051822-qc-spt-ut-rocky sball-16.jpg

Rock Island's Campbell Kelley (22) slides into home plate as United Township's Evalena Harker (21) tags her out during the fifth inning Wednesday in Rock Island.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

DUNLAP — Through four innings of Rock Island's Class 3A Dunlap Regional final matchup with LaSalle-Peru, the Rocks were struggling to get any offense going against Cavalier starter Chloe Mitchell.

All it took was one swing of the bat to change all of that.

Freshman A'rion Lonergan, Rock Island's No. 9 hitter, came through in a big way Saturday, hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give the Rocks the lead for good in their 3-1 win.

The second-seeded Rocks next advance to the Washington Sectional and will face top seed East Peoria in Tuesday's sectional semifinal.

Gabriella Taber drove in Bella Allison for an insurance run later in the fifth inning after Lonergan's blast.

That was more than enough for Rock Island starter Campbell Kelley, who worked around seven hits during her complete game victory, with L-P's only run coming in the third inning to put Rock Island in a 1-0 hole.

People are also reading…

Baseball

Rocks shut down Morris: Locked in a pitcher's duel in the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Sectional title game, the Rock Island Rocks turned to small-ball.

Owen Michaels drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the fifth inning, stole second and scored on Stephen Dillender's single, breaking a scoreless tie and sending the Rocks on their way to a 3-0 win and a regional title.

The Rocks got two insurance runs in the sixth on Eli Boeye's two-run single, but Rock Island starter Zach DeMarlie didn't need them. The senior completely silenced a Morris offense that had scored eight runs in dispatching the top-seeded hosts in the regional semifinals.

DeMarlie allowed four hits and no walks while striking out nine in the complete game victory.

Next up for the fourth-seeded Rocks is a sectional semifinal matchup against second-seeded Morton in Washington on Wednesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MAC baseball capsules

MAC baseball capsules

A capsule look at each of the Mississippi Athletic Conference baseball teams heading into the 2022 season:

MAC softball capsules

MAC softball capsules

A capsule look at all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference softball teams heading into the 2022 season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News