Macy Akers, West Liberty senior
The University of Northern Iowa softball recruit has done five sports during her time at West Liberty — volleyball, basketball, golf, track and field and softball. She earned all-state honors in volleyball after finishing her career with a school-record 2,054 digs. Named third team all-state by the coaches in softball, she hit .449 with 23 stolen bases and 28 RBI. All-River Valley Conference in basketball, Akers led the Comets in scoring at 10.3 points per game.
Brea Beal, Rock Island senior
The South Carolina recruit is the most decorated girls' basketball player to hail from the Quad-Cities. She is a McDonald's All-American, three-time Ms. Basketball and three-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois. She leaves as the Western Big Six Conference's all-time leading scorer (2,709 points) and among the top 20 in Illinois with 1,306 rebounds. Beal, captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro team all four years, never lost a home game in her career.
Kortney Drake, Wilton senior
Drake earned all-River Valley Conference accolades in four sports -- volleyball, basketball, track and field and softball. She was third team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association in basketball after averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. Drake also was third team all-state in softball after batting .459 with 17 doubles and 27 RBI. She was a four-year starter in volleyball, and finished ninth at 2A state track meet in 400 meters.
Carly King, Assumption senior
An 11-time state track and field medalist, King has excelled in three sports. The Duke recruit won the 100-meter title (11.99 seconds) at the Drake Relays in 2018 and the 400 crown in 2019 along with a Class 3A state title in the 400 and runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200. She was a first team all-stater in soccer after scoring 26 goals in the Knights' run to a state championship. Also a starter on the volleyball team, King has scored 75 career goals through April 28.
Jamie Kofron, Tipton senior
Just in the last week, Kofron became the second girl in Drake Relays history to sweep the discus and shot put titles in consecutive years. The University of Iowa track and field recruit is the reigning Class 2A state champion in discus. She holds school records in both events -- discus (147 feet, 8 inches) and shot put (45-5 1/2). Kofron was all-River Valley Conference in volleyball for 3A state runner-up Tigers and earned all-league honors in basketball.
Brittney Litton, Wethersfield senior
Litton has her name etched in the record books in two sports at Wethersfield. She smashed a school-record 567 kills and served a school-best 64 aces this past fall for the 36-win Geese. Litton also is the school's all-time leading scorer in basketball with 2,210 points. She averaged 20 points and six rebounds per contest. Headed to Parkland College in Champaign for volleyball, she captained the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois volleyball and basketball teams.
Kamryn Meyer, Durant senior
Captain of the Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa softball team, Meyer was a two-way threat for the Wildcats. The Nebraska-Omaha recruit batted .498 with 12 doubles and 44 RBI while compiling a 22-2 record, 0.82 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 144-plus innings. Meyer was third team all-state by the coaches in volleyball after recording more than three kills per set. She averaged 15.3 points and 10 rebounds per game to earn all-conference honors in basketball.
Madi Parson, Camanche senior
Parson graduates as one of the school's most versatile athletes, earning all-state honors in softball, volleyball and basketball. She batted .492 with 23 doubles and 33 RBI last summer. On the volleyball court, Parson was among the state leaders with 4.75 kills per set. She accumulated 1,300 kills and 732 digs in her career. Parson averaged 12.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game in basketball. She'll play softball and volleyball at Coe College this fall.
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine sophomore
The only underclassmen among the 12 finalists, Sanders is an all-stater in softball and basketball along with being a state place-winner in the long jump. The shortstop batted .490 and struck out just twice in 163 plate appearances for the state champion Falcons last summer. She averaged 19.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals (school record) in basketball. Sanders placed sixth in Class 2A in the long jump and was a state qualifier in the 400 meters.
Carli Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley senior
The Iowa State signee was the catalyst for the Spartans' second straight Class 5A state softball title. Named conference player of the year, first team all-state and captain of all-tournament team at state, Spelhaug hit .479 with 14 doubles, 10 homers and 44 RBI. She was second team all-state in basketball after averaging 15.7 points, 4.3 assists and 4.2 steals per game for a 21-win team. Spelhaug participated in three events at last year's state track and field meet.
Danielle Taets, Orion senior
The Illinois State track and field recruit is the defending Class 1A state champion in the 100 hurdles (14.72 seconds) and triple jump (38 feet). She placed third in the 300 hurdles (46.03). Second on Orion's all-time scoring list for basketball following a second team all-state campaign. Taets averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 assists per game while earning Three Rivers Conference and Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois recognition.
Amelia Thomas, Rockridge senior
The Loyola of Chicago softball recruit guided the Rockets to their first state championship in 13 years last spring. Thomas batted .596 with 66 runs, 19 doubles, 9 homers and 47 RBI along with a 7-1 pitching record. She was captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois team. In volleyball, Thomas was unanimous all-Three Rivers Conference and first team all-Western Illinois after posting 167 kills and 228 digs for a 22-win Rockridge squad.