Assumption soccer
The Knights claimed their third straight Class 1A state title and seventh in the past eight years with an 8-0 rout over Sioux City Heelan in the championship game. The eight-goal margin was the largest in an Iowa state title game. Assumption finished 18-2 and earned a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title. It outscored opponents 114-5 for the season, including 21-1 in state tournament wins over North Polk, Center Point-Urbana and Heelan. Molly Gervase, now at the University of Denver, tied Carly King for the team lead with 26 goals. Returning defender Lauren Herrig is headed to play soccer at Illinois State University.
Pleasant Valley softball
The Spartans repeated as Class 5A state champions, finishing 36-7 after beating Indianola 3-0 in the title game. PV claimed the conference title with a 16-2 record and beat Class 3A state champion Davenport Assumption three times by a 20-2 margin. The Spartans averaged eight runs and allowed 2.3 per game. The Spartans were led by a quartet of all-staters — Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year Alexia Lara (now at Drake), Ellie Spelhaug (soon-to-be Iowa State softball player), current senior and captain of the all-tournament team Carli Spelhaug and sophomore outfielder Emily Wood.
Rock Island softball
The Rocks beat Plainfield North 2-1 to claim the Class 4A state championship, the program’s first title. Along the way to the state championship was a 4-3 win in 11 innings over Edwardsville in the sectional championship game. The Rocks were 32-5 and finished 9-1 in the Western Big Six Conference. Held to one run or less in just four games, Rock Island averaged seven runs and limited foes to 1.6 per contest. Ashley Peters, a Purdue commit, was 21-4 with a 1.00 ERA and 213 strikeouts. Lauryn Stegall hit .439 with 14 home runs, including one in the state title game that proved to be the game-winner.