Salute to Sports history

Athlete of the Year winners
1982 — Stephannie Smith, Assumption; Scott Jehle, Durant
1983 — Michelle Braud, Rock Island; Steve Feuerbach, Preston
1984 — Candy Hummel, Prophetstown; Chris Walker, Dav. Central
1985 — Kerri Donis, Moline; Shawn Stolte, Clarence-Lowden
1986 — Jenni Fitzgerald, North Scott; Shannon Talbot, Kewanee
1987 — Val Wancket, Atkinson; Dan Knight, Clinton
1988 — Alysia Gonzales, Camanche; Pat Wendt, United Township
1989 — Stacy Paller, Moline; Greg Brown, Bettendorf
1990 — Sarah Anderson, Muscatine; Steve Rusk, Orion
1991 — Amy Shemek, Alleman; Vince Jackson, Davenport Central
1992 — Christie Vogelgesang, Tipton; Rusty Van Wetzinga, PV
1993 — Susan Koering, Lincoln; Tavian Banks, Bettendorf
1994 — Jayme Olson, Bettendorf; Brad Johnson, Geneseo
1995 — Heather Best, Davenport West; Monte Jenkins, Rock Island
1996 — Kendra Bos, Geneseo; Eric Juergens, Maquoketa
1997 — Kelli Kreuser, Davenport North; Pat Voss, Alleman
1998 — Sara Meyermann, Camanche; Alonzo Wise, Rock Island
1999 — Emily Buchanan, United Township; Lee Russell, Assumption
2000 — Beth Hermes, Sterling Newman; Steve Amy, Rockridge
2001 — Mindy Peterson, Rockridge; Marques Simmons, Davenport North
2002 — Stacy Boerema, Clinton; Lambros Fotos, United Township
2003 — Steph Marsh, DeWitt; Ben Barkema, Muscatine
2004 — Stacy Schlapkohl, Durant; Shaun Logan, North Scott
2005 — Lindsay Schwartz, Pleasant Valley; Tim Jackson, Bettendorf
2006 — Ashley Miller, Tipton; Tyson Blaser, Rockridge
2007 — Ashley Miller, Tipton; Dylan Diedrich, Northeast
2008 — AG Bradford, Davenport North; Willie Argo, Assumption
2009 — Chrissie McGaffigan, Bettendorf; Jason Smith, Morrison
2010 — Alyson Spinas-Valainis, Assumption; Thomas Lindauer, Moline
2011 — Lindsay Smith, Central DeWitt; Chasson Randle, Rock Island
2012 — Rose Ripslinger, Assumption; Nate Shaw, Bettendorf
2013 — Chloe Miller, Pleasant Valley; Bubba Hernandez, Bettendorf
2014 — Katie Shoultz, Muscatine; Tyler Hetzler, Wilton
2015 — Izzy Anderson, Alleman; Colin Kreiter, North Scott
2016 — Aleenah Marcucci, Northeast; Javin Drake, Wilton
2017 — Joy Ripslinger, Assumption; Wyatt Wriedt, North Scott
2018 — Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley; Joe Wieskamp, Muscatine
2019 — Brea Beal, Rock Island; Julien Broderson, Assumption
Team of the Year winners
2012 — Davenport Assumption girls basketball
2013 — Muscatine boys swimming
2014 — Annawan girls basketball; Bettendorf wrestling
2015 — Pleasant Valley girls swimming & diving; North Scott boys basketball
2016 — Pleasant Valley girls track & field; Rockridge boys basketball
2017 — Assumption girls track and field; Geneseo boys track and field
2018 — Assumption softball; Assumption baseball
2019 — Rock Island softball; Central DeWitt golf
