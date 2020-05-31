Salute to Sports history

Athlete of the Year winners

1982 — Stephannie Smith, Assumption; Scott Jehle, Durant

1983 — Michelle Braud, Rock Island; Steve Feuerbach, Preston

1984 — Candy Hummel, Prophetstown; Chris Walker, Dav. Central

1985 — Kerri Donis, Moline; Shawn Stolte, Clarence-Lowden

1986 — Jenni Fitzgerald, North Scott; Shannon Talbot, Kewanee

1987 — Val Wancket, Atkinson; Dan Knight, Clinton

1988 — Alysia Gonzales, Camanche; Pat Wendt, United Township

1989 — Stacy Paller, Moline; Greg Brown, Bettendorf

1990 — Sarah Anderson, Muscatine; Steve Rusk, Orion

1991 — Amy Shemek, Alleman; Vince Jackson, Davenport Central

1992 — Christie Vogelgesang, Tipton; Rusty Van Wetzinga, PV

1993 — Susan Koering, Lincoln; Tavian Banks, Bettendorf

1994 — Jayme Olson, Bettendorf; Brad Johnson, Geneseo

1995 — Heather Best, Davenport West; Monte Jenkins, Rock Island

1996 — Kendra Bos, Geneseo; Eric Juergens, Maquoketa

1997 — Kelli Kreuser, Davenport North; Pat Voss, Alleman

1998 — Sara Meyermann, Camanche; Alonzo Wise, Rock Island

1999 — Emily Buchanan, United Township; Lee Russell, Assumption

2000 — Beth Hermes, Sterling Newman; Steve Amy, Rockridge

2001 — Mindy Peterson, Rockridge; Marques Simmons, Davenport North

2002 — Stacy Boerema, Clinton; Lambros Fotos, United Township

2003 — Steph Marsh, DeWitt; Ben Barkema, Muscatine

2004 — Stacy Schlapkohl, Durant; Shaun Logan, North Scott

2005 — Lindsay Schwartz, Pleasant Valley; Tim Jackson, Bettendorf

2006 — Ashley Miller, Tipton; Tyson Blaser, Rockridge

2007 — Ashley Miller, Tipton; Dylan Diedrich, Northeast

2008 — AG Bradford, Davenport North; Willie Argo, Assumption

2009 — Chrissie McGaffigan, Bettendorf; Jason Smith, Morrison

2010 — Alyson Spinas-Valainis, Assumption; Thomas Lindauer, Moline

2011 — Lindsay Smith, Central DeWitt; Chasson Randle, Rock Island

2012 — Rose Ripslinger, Assumption; Nate Shaw, Bettendorf

2013 — Chloe Miller, Pleasant Valley; Bubba Hernandez, Bettendorf

2014 — Katie Shoultz, Muscatine; Tyler Hetzler, Wilton

2015 — Izzy Anderson, Alleman; Colin Kreiter, North Scott

2016 — Aleenah Marcucci, Northeast; Javin Drake, Wilton

2017 — Joy Ripslinger, Assumption; Wyatt Wriedt, North Scott

2018 — Ellie Spelhaug, Pleasant Valley; Joe Wieskamp, Muscatine

2019 — Brea Beal, Rock Island; Julien Broderson, Assumption

Team of the Year winners

2012 — Davenport Assumption girls basketball

2013 — Muscatine boys swimming

2014 — Annawan girls basketball; Bettendorf wrestling

2015 — Pleasant Valley girls swimming & diving; North Scott boys basketball

2016 — Pleasant Valley girls track & field; Rockridge boys basketball

2017 — Assumption girls track and field; Geneseo boys track and field

2018 — Assumption softball; Assumption baseball

2019 — Rock Island softball; Central DeWitt golf

