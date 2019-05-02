Carter Bell, Bettendorf senior
Bell has directed the Bettendorf football team's offense the past two years. The South Dakota signee and Class 4A first team all-state selection compiled 4,425 total yards and accounted for 57 TDs in leading the Bulldogs to consecutive state semifinal trips. He was first team all-conference in baseball after hitting .384 along with 50 strikeouts on the mound. Bell was one of two individuals in 4A to qualify for state in the high jump and long jump.
Julien Broderson, Assumption senior
Just the seventh wrestler in Iowa Quad-Cities history to claim three state wrestling titles, Broderson ended his high school career with 112 straight wins. The Iowa State recruit, ranked seventh in the country at 195 pounds by FloWrestling, was never taken down or reversed all season en route to a 53-0 mark. He was a Class 3A first team all-state pitcher after going 8-0 with a 1.03 ERA in 54-plus innings. Broderson also played linebacker this past football season.
Charlie Bunn, Bettendorf junior
Bunn had one of the best state swim meets in Quad-Cities history, leading the Bulldogs to a third-place finish. He won a maximum four events, earned all-American status and school records in each of those swims. He claimed the 50 freestyle in 20.42 seconds, the 100 freestyle in 44.94 and anchored the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Named district swimmer of the year, Bunn owns nine school records, five all-American honors and five state titles.
Brant Carter, Davenport North senior
A three-sport athlete, Carter has earned all-state honors in two sports this school year. The Hillsdale College recruit, a Division II school in Michigan, was a Class 4A second team all-state defensive end after recording a team-high 70.5 tackles (21 for loss). Carter was the Mississippi Athletic Conference's bowler of the year and first team all-state in 3A after a 229.8 game average. Recently, Carter set a school record in the discus throw (152-1).
D.J. Carton, Bettendorf senior
Listed as a top 30 prospect in the 2019 class, Carton was co-Mr. Basketball in Iowa and the state's Gatorade Player of the Year. The Ohio State signee averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game for the 21-win Bulldogs. A two-time first team all-stater, Carton had a school-record 49 points against Davenport West and closed his career with a Bettendorf-best 1,198 points. He recently participated in the Allen Iverson Classic in Philadelphia.
Mason Compton, Durant senior
A four-sport athlete, Compton was a Class A first team all-state receiver for the Wildcats. Headed to play football at Drake University this fall, Compton hauled in 50 catches for 996 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 34.5 tackles on defense. He was an all-River Valley Conference Elite team outfielder after batting .395 and swiping 13 bases. Compton started for Durant's basketball team and finished 16th at last year's state meet in the long jump.
Logan Lee, Orion senior
The University of Iowa football recruit leaves Orion ranked among the top five all-time in Illinois in career sacks. He had 10 touchdowns among his 26 catches and compiled 14 sacks in seven games this past fall. On the mat, Lee captured his second Class 1A state championship in three years with the 285-pound title. He was 22-1 for the year and 104-9 the past three seasons. Lee has established school records in the discus and shot put this spring.
Collin Lewis, North Scott senior
Lewis excelled in two sports for the Lancers in the past nine months. On the football field, he was a Class 3A first team all-district linebacker and all-Metro after leading nine-win and state quarterfinalist North Scott in tackles with 54.5 (8 for loss) and a pair of interceptions. On the mat, Lewis recorded a team-high 46 wins and captured conference, district and state championships. He was the team leader in pins with 34, including one in the state final.
Eli Pannell, Fulton senior
Just one of three wrestlers from the Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area to go undefeated this past season, Pannell became Fulton's fourth individual state champion. He pinned his way through the Class 1A state tournament and closed with 33 pins for the season and 87 for his career. Pannell was selected to the Illinois Football Coaches Association All-State team and unanimous all-conference on offense and defense. He had 72 tackles (24 for loss).
Darien Porter, Bettendorf senior
Iowa State football recruit has garnered all-state honors in two sports. A two-way starter in football, Porter was a Class 4A first team all-stater after catching 27 passes for 440 yards and seven scores. He also had three picks on defense. On the track, Porter was a conference champion in four events, state runner-up in the 400 meters (47.99 seconds), third in the 200 (21.93) and anchored two top-three relays. He won the 400 at the Drake Relays last week.
Jared Townsend, Wilton senior
Iowa baseball recruit was an all-stater last summer in leading Beavers to Class 2A state semifinal. He batted .417 with 19 doubles while going 8-3 on the mound with a 1.29 ERA and a 2A-best 128 strikeouts in 65 innings. Townsend was third team all-state in football and posted a school-record 16 career sacks. He was named to the River Valley Conference's first team in basketball after averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He also is one of Wilton's top golfers.
Seth West, Orion senior
West has been a three-sport standout for the Chargers, who reached the state quarterfinals. He was an Illinois Football Coaches Association all-stater after rushing for a school-record 1,482 yards and 12 scores. He was named captain of the Quad-City Times All-Western Illinois baseball team after batting .376 with 16 stolen bases and 29 RBI while going 6-3 with a 1.68 ERA. West averaged 9.1 points and 4.5 assists per game in earning second team all-league accolades.