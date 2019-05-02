Assumption baseball
Despite losing three Division I players, the Knights repeated as Class 3A state champions. It was the school’s second straight title, third in five years and 11th overall. Assumption beat Harlan 11-1 in the title game, finishing 34-10 and sending head coach Billy Argo out on top as he decided to step down after 18 seasons. Assumption finished tied with Davenport Central for second in the conference behind North Scott. Julien Broderson, an Iowa State wrestling commit, led the Knights on the mound with an 8-0 record and a 1.03 ERA. In 13 state tournament innings, he allowed one run and had 19 strikeouts. Nick Gottilla, a University of Central Florida commit, was 6-1 with a 1.04 ERA and 91 strikeouts. He set a state-title game record with five hits.
Central DeWitt golf
After capturing Wamac, sectional and district titles, the Sabers won the Class 3A state tournament for the second consecutive year. The Sabers cruised to a 21-stroke win over Nevada and became the fifth 3A school in the last 20 years to repeat. Central DeWitt shot 609 in the tournament, the lowest score by a 3A state champion since 2006 and the third 3A school in the past 25 years to win a boys state tournament by 20 strokes. Tucker Kinney was second in the individual competition and Rielly McGranahan finished in a tie for third. Outside of a second-place finish at the Solon Invitational, the Sabers were undefeated on the season.
Davenport North bowling
The Wildcats won their first Class 3A state championship in five years and fourth since 2010, bowling a 3,183 total to beat Pleasant Valley by 130 pins. Bryan Verdon became the school’s second individual state champion, rolling games of 257 and 237 for a 494 series to win the title by 11 pins. Teammate Brant Carter, who was named the MAC bowler of the year, finished ninth with a 432 series and was a first team all-stater with a 229.8 game average, the second-highest mark in the state. The Wildcats’ only loss all season was in the substate tournament to Pleasant Valley and Muscatine.