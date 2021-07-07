Sanders' walk-off double keeps L-M alive in postseason

LETTS — What started out as a completely forgettable beginning for Kylee Sanders turned out to be an unforgettable finish.

Sanders entered Wednesday night’s Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal as one of the state leaders in several hitting categories, but the Louisa-Muscatine senior struck out her first two times at the plate.

She had the last laugh.

Sanders smacked an RBI double to the fence in left field in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Mae Cox as the third-ranked softball team in Class 2A escaped with a 2-1 victory over West Branch in a regional quarterfinal.

“I was trying to find a hole and get a base hit,” Sanders said. “I’ve been struggling hitting a little bit lately, so I decided to slap and that's been my strength.”

Sanders also came on to pitch for the Falcons in the eighth to earn the win, where she struck out four of the Bears’ last six hitters.

That came after West Branch was down to its last strike and trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh when Maddy Hatfield came through with an RBI double to score Nicki Henson and tie the game.