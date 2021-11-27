Saturday's local prep briefs

Boys basketball
Moline 96, Dunlap 49: The Moline High School boys basketball team had its offense in high gear early on Saturday in its final game at the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Maroons erupted for 30 first-quarter points and added 31 in the second for a comfortable lead en route to a 96-49 romp over Dunlap at John Thiel Gymnasium.
Brock Harding was the instigator as he scored 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter. Rob Pulliam added six of his game-high 21 points in the opening frame and then added seven more before halftime when the Maroons blew the lead to 61-34.
In the first quarter, the Maroons hit 12 buckets, only one of those a 3-pointer.
Moline (3-0) finished with four players in double-digit scoring as Grant Welch added 13 and Kyle Taylor 11. With starters seeing limited second-half action, the Maroons had 11 players score in he contest.
Judd Matthews led Dunlap with 13 points.
— Staff report