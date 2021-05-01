Saturday's prep briefs

Boys soccer

Bettendorf, PV boys split: Playing in an event at Iowa City High Soccer Tournament, both the Bettendorf Bulldogs and Pleasant Valley Spartans split their two matches on Saturday.

Bettendorf (10-2) opened the day with 2-0 setback over hosting Iowa City High, but rebounded for a 2-1 victory over Ankeny Centennial.

Class 3A's state-ranked Pleasant Valley (11-3) opened with a 3-0 setback to Centennial and then topped City High 2-1 on goals by juniors Bryce Rubel and Alex Hunter.

Assumption falls in invitational championship match: The Knights ended up going 1-2 at their own invitational as they fell to Class 1A No. 2 Burlington Notre Dame in the championship match in a tournament in which four of the six teams finished pool play 1-1.

The Class 2A No. 14 Knights fell to Class 1A No. 1 Dyersville Beckman 1-0 but scored two second half goals to break a 1-1 halftime deadlock in beating Class 1A No. 12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-1 to finish pool play 1-1.

The Knights fell to Notre Dame 2-0 in the title match.