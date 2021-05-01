Saturday's prep briefs

Girls soccer
Moline nabs nice wins, PV falls to ranked foe: The Moline High School girls’ soccer team raised some eyebrows on Saturday playing in the Adidas Tournament of Champions in Burlington.
The Maroons knocked off a pair of ranked teams from Iowa by identical 2-1 scores – first topping Class 3A Des Moines Dowling Catholic and then taking down Class 2A’s 12th-ranked Spencer in a penalty kick shootout.
Freshman Charlise Martel scored all three of 4-4 Moline’s goals, all three coming unassisted
Dowling had better luck against another Quad-City school, however, as the Maroons knocked off the Class 3A No. 1 Pleasant Valley 1-0.
Sydney Zabel had two saves for the Spartans. The loss drops PV to 10-2.
Class 1A No. 1 Assumption also lost in Burlington, falling 4-0 to Class 2A No. 12 Spencer. Assumption surrendered two goals in each half to fall to 8-3 and finish the event with a 1-2 record after beating Ames and losing to Ankeny Centennial on Friday.
Other games: Two other Western Big 6 Conference teams were in action on Saturday, scoring different results. The United Township Panthers dropped a 7-0 nonconference decision to Washington High School and Galesburg beat Macomb 1-0.
Boys soccer
Bettendorf, PV boys split: Playing in an event at Iowa City High Soccer Tournament, both the Bettendorf Bulldogs and Pleasant Valley Spartans split their two matches on Saturday.
Bettendorf (10-2) opened the day with 2-0 setback over hosting Iowa City High, but rebounded for a 2-1 victory over Ankeny Centennial.
Class 3A's state-ranked Pleasant Valley (11-3) opened with a 3-0 setback to Centennial and then topped City High 2-1 on goals by juniors Bryce Rubel and Alex Hunter.
Assumption falls in invitational championship match: The Knights ended up going 1-2 at their own invitational as they fell to Class 1A No. 2 Burlington Notre Dame in the championship match in a tournament in which four of the six teams finished pool play 1-1.
The Class 2A No. 14 Knights fell to Class 1A No. 1 Dyersville Beckman 1-0 but scored two second half goals to break a 1-1 halftime deadlock in beating Class 1A No. 12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 3-1 to finish pool play 1-1.
The Knights fell to Notre Dame 2-0 in the title match.
Green, North knock off Hempstead: Chase Green scored four of Davenport North's goals and assisted on the other as the Wildcats beat Dubuque Hempstead 5-2 on Saturday.