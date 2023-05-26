Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DUNLAP, Ill. — The Geneseo girls soccer team dropped a sectional finals match against Peoria Notre Dame, 4-0, Friday night at Dunlap Valley Middle School.

The Fighting Irish pushed their way to a sectional title with a relentless offensive attack. Notre Dame racked up 14 shots on Geneseo’s goal. The Irish limited the Maple Leafs to two shots on goal because they possessed the ball for long stretches during the contest.

Notre Dame’s offense quickly took Geneseo out of its game. The Irish scored their first goal of the match on a penalty kick in the seventh minute. Notre Dame followed its first score with another in the 15th minute.

“They did bring some pressure,” Geneseo coach Harvey Morton said postgame. “We just didn’t play tonight. We just didn’t play well at all — all over the field. Maybe that’s a credit to PND. From the PK on, we got rattled. We couldn’t settle in and create anything off the ball. They took advantage of that and kept the pressure on us.

“It just wasn’t our night. We just couldn’t connect with anybody and kinda got in our heads a little bit about what was going on. It kinda snowballed on us.”

The Maple Leafs’ offense did get more time in Peoria Notre Dame’s zone in the second half, but the effort did not yield a goal. Morton said his group played a calmer brand of soccer after halftime, even if the scoreboard didn’t show it.

“They were just so much in the moment in their heads that they weren’t thinking of what they needed to do to play. We talked about it at half, and we came out and still couldn’t respond the way that we should’ve. We made some adjustments, subbed some people out to try to calm things down.”

“Those were things we could’ve done way early, but we didn’t."

Alli Stickelmaier and Abigail Chaddock rounded out the Irish’s scoring effort. Chaddock put the ball in the back of the net in the 30th minute, and Stickelmaier followed suit in the 44th minute.

Though they did not leave Dunlap with a championship trophy, the Maple Leafs still racked up a great deal of accomplishments this season. Geneseo posted a 16-5-2 overall record, winning all seven of their Western Big 6 Conference games. The Maple Leafs’ perfect league play record propelled them to a Big 6 title.

“Oh jeepers, I’m so proud of this group,” Morton said. “They’re coachable, they work hard. They played in all conditions. They’ve won some big games. They’re just a great, great group. I loved coaching them. They all worked hard day-in and day-out.

“It just wasn’t our game today, but I’m so proud of them. Getting to regionals, getting to sectionals, winning our first sectional game, getting back to this level is good for our program. I’m just proud of them for the season they had.”

Notre Dame will play Lisle Benet Academy in a super sectional matchup on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Washington. The winner of the contest will advance to the state semifinals, which will be held at North Central College in Naperville.

The Maple Leafs have a big offseason ahead of them. Geneseo will lose seven seniors before the start of its 2024 campaign. The Maple Leafs, however, could have up to 15 of their players back next year.

The returning talent Geneseo has will likely give it a head start on its preparation for the 2024 season, as many of its players will already have a rapport built up with each other.

“Just some leadership,” Morton said of what he wants to see from his team before the start of next season. “We’ll just need some girls to step up and take on those roles that the people are leaving. I think we have the girls to do it."

Peoria Notre Dame 4, Geneseo 0

Halftime score — Peoria Notre Dame 3, Geneseo 0. Goals — Claire Girard (PND), seventh minute. Mya Wardle (PND), 15th minute. Abigail Chaddock (PND), 30th minute. Stickelmaier (PND), 44th minute. Shots on goal — Peoria Notre Dame 14, Geneseo 2. Saves — Geneseo (Addison Smith 10), Peoria Notre Dame (Addie Jennetten 2). Penalty cards — Peoria Notre Dame 0, Geneseo 1.