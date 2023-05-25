Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELDRIDGE — The North Scott girls soccer team secured its third consecutive trip to the state soccer tournament Thursday. The top-seeded Lancers (13-3) took down the Central DeWitt Sabers (10-7), 3-0, at The Pitch.

Despite the game’s lopsided final score, North Scott had to battle to earn another trip to Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

The Lancers were shut out for the first 67 minutes of their matchup with the Sabers. Central DeWitt goalkeeper and Clarke University women’s soccer commit Mia Braddock turned away the first 14 shots she faced.

“There was definitely frustration in the first half,” North Scott junior Delaney Fitzgibbon said. “One of our goals was to score within the first 10 minutes. Not being able to do that makes anxiety rise. We were a little bit worried. I think our halftime talk got us in the right headspace.”

North Scott coach Dion Ayers said he didn’t give his team a new strategy to work with or a rousing speech at halftime. Rather, he asked his group to remain consistent and approach the game the same way it has all season

“We told them, ‘You’re the experienced team, settle down, be composed, you know you’re going to get hit, just keep playing the game,’” Ayers said.

After they took nine shots on the Sabers’ goal in the first half, the Lancers kept attacking. Ayers said his team began to press Central DeWitt’s flanks because the middle of the field was often clogged with bodies.

Attacking Braddock from an angle ultimately proved to be the solution to North Scott’s scoring woes, as Fitzgibbon snuck the ball into the Sabers’ net in the 68th minute to put her team on the board.

“They just have speed throughout the whole team,” Central DeWitt coach Thomas Portz said. “... You don’t really run into a team that has as much pace as they have, and that’s why they’re going to state. That’s really what happened at the end there, they just broke through. Their pace just took over.”

Fitzgibbon followed her first goal with another in the 71st minute. Junior Reese Hilsenbeck tacked a third score onto North Scott’s final tally in the 79th minute.

The Lancers were challenged by more than just Braddock and the Sabers Thursday. North Scott was also plagued by bugs that invaded its pitch because temperatures cooled into the 60s and winds died down in the second half.

Players coated their arms and legs with different bug sprays, but nothing seemed to stop the pests. Fitzgibbon had a particularly harrowing run-in with the insects, but she said her tussle was worth another trip to the state tournament.

“Personally, I swallowed one,” Fitzgibbon said. “There were definitely a lot of bugs on the field. I saw a lot of people waving their hands around. Otherwise, things weren’t too bad. It was a good night.”

Fitzgibbon has been part of the last two teams North Scott took to state. One thing the Lancers haven’t done during Fitzgibbon’s tenure, however, is win a state tournament game. North Scott lost first-round games to Norwalk and Waverly-Shell Rock in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

This year, the Lancers are hoping to flip the script and make a deeper run in the state tournament. They open as the three seed and will face sixth-seeded Spencer on Wednesday at 1:15 p.m.

North Scott has seven seniors on its roster, and Fitzgibbon and company want to help them win a state tournament game before they graduate.

Ayers said he won’t change the message he gives the Lady Lancers while they’re in Des Moines. Instead, he’s going to encourage his group to play its own brand of soccer on the state’s biggest stage.

“I think we have to play our game,” Ayers said. “We can’t play kickball. It’s going to be 90 degrees on Wednesday — just like last year when it was unbearable. The heat was horrible. We just have to play possession soccer, knock the ball around, trust each other.

“The good thing about this team is, everybody focuses on (Kendall Knisley and Hilsenbeck) up top, but here Delaney scores two tonight. We have a lot of different people that can score. So, that’s been what we’ve been selling ourselves on all year, and it worked tonight.”

North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0

Halftime score — North Scott 0, Central DeWitt 0. Goals — Delaney Fitzgibbon (NS), 68th minute. Delaney Fitzgibbon, 71st minute. Reese Hilsenbeck, 79th minute. Shots on goal — North Scott 20, Central DeWitt 2. Saves — North Scott (Natalie Knepper 2), Central DeWitt (Mia Braddock 17). Penalty cards — North Scott 0, Central DeWitt 1.