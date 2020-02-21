Sectional swim storylines: Moline hopes to bounce back against Dunlap

Two years ago, Moline ended Dunlap’s run of five straight sectional titles. The Maroons very well could have repeated last year but came up 32 points short after a frustrating disqualification in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, wiped off a win and 32 points.
Moline enters today’s Rock Island Sectional meet with the best seed time in that event, clocking a half second better than LaSalle-Peru. Moline is favored in all three relays and three more individual sectional events, with two more swimmers seeded second.
The Maroons hope to bounce back as a team with sectional success after Sterling ended their run of four straight Western Big 6 Conference titles two weeks ago. Moline was missing two of its top swimmers, brothers Steven and Adam Klumb, at the Big 6 meet because of illness. Steven is seeded second in the 500 freestyle.
Dunlap also features a number of freshmen and may lack the firepower from past years. But no one is underestimating the Eagles, who have won sectional titles six of the last seven seasons.
Dunlap is led by first-year head coach Michelle Snelson, previously a four-year assistant who took over after Jim Brucher retired after 23 years.
Below are some other noteworthy storylines:
Neff, Greko in good position: Moline senior Remington Greko is the top seed in the 50 free and 100 free, two events in which he owns school records and swam below the state cut times. Greko swam his school record 47.03 in the latter event during the first meet of the year. Simply matching that time would also mean eclipsing the state cut of 47.71. His 50 free seed time of 21.70 is also below the state cut time of 21.79.
Sophomore Henry Neff has the top seed time in the 200 IM by over two seconds.
Vander Meersch seeded second at diving: Moline junior Ethan Vander Meersch is seeded second in diving with a 338.50, behind only defending champion Benjamin Plank-Hogberg of Dunlap’s 369.55. Vander Meersch won the Western Big 6 Conference title and was sectional runner-up last season.
Kewanee’s Gage Behnke competes again as athlete with disability: Kewanee senior Gage Behnke, who has cerebral palsy, is competing in four events again this year: the 50 freestyle, 100 free, 200 free, and 100 breaststroke. Behnke completed all four races last year to qualify for state.
RI’s Nickel No. 2 seed in competitive 100 backstroke: Rock Island senior Ryan Nickel is seeded second in the 100 back as one of three swimmers seeded within one second of each other. RI’s last state qualifier came in 2016, when Seth Land attended Rocky as a sophomore and won the 500 free before later transferring to Davenport Central.
#JayStrong GoFundMe over halfway to goal: The GoFundMe for Moline senior swimmer Jay Akers, who is battling an inoperable cancerous brain tumor, has raised over $5,400 from over 100 donors since being set up a few weeks ago. The page to donate can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/6nfpx2-jay-strong