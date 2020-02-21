Sectional swim storylines: Moline hopes to bounce back against Dunlap

Two years ago, Moline ended Dunlap’s run of five straight sectional titles. The Maroons very well could have repeated last year but came up 32 points short after a frustrating disqualification in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, wiped off a win and 32 points.

Moline enters today’s Rock Island Sectional meet with the best seed time in that event, clocking a half second better than LaSalle-Peru. Moline is favored in all three relays and three more individual sectional events, with two more swimmers seeded second.

The Maroons hope to bounce back as a team with sectional success after Sterling ended their run of four straight Western Big 6 Conference titles two weeks ago. Moline was missing two of its top swimmers, brothers Steven and Adam Klumb, at the Big 6 meet because of illness. Steven is seeded second in the 500 freestyle.

Dunlap also features a number of freshmen and may lack the firepower from past years. But no one is underestimating the Eagles, who have won sectional titles six of the last seven seasons.

Dunlap is led by first-year head coach Michelle Snelson, previously a four-year assistant who took over after Jim Brucher retired after 23 years.

Below are some other noteworthy storylines: