Sherrard girls continue offensive onslaught

SHERRARD — For a good part of this season, the Sherrard softball team's ability to hit the ball and light up the scoreboard has been plainly evident.
In 11 games prior to Monday's Three Rivers West Division matchup with Fulton at the Joel Brunsvold Complex, the Tigers had scored in double figures four times along with a pair of nine-run showings. However, they only had three wins to show for it.
Down by five midway through Monday's contest, Sherrard used the combination of its heavy hitting, errorless defense and solid relief pitching from senior Kaitlyn Woods to blow past the Steamers to a 15-9 victory, their first win in conference play after an 0-4 start.
"That's kind of been our theme," Sherrard coach Keith Estes said of his 4-8 squad's hitting prowess. "Unfortunately, we always seem to get down a lot. Fortunately, this team is built to hit, and hit hard."
Woods, who allowed two runs on six hits in four innings, also did her part with the bat in her hands. She went 5-for-5 with a home run and three doubles, driving in six runs.
"She's been great for us with her pitching," Estes said of Woods. "That's something she's not really done for her travel team (the Texas Glory), but she's been a gamer, and a bright spot for us."
With Sherrard down 9-7 going into the bottom of the fifth, Woods' two-run double put her club up 10-9. An inning later, she had another two-run two-bagger to cap a five-run sixth that had the Tigers going from five runs down to six up.
"Our batting has been a big part of us; we've come a long way from the start of the season," she said. "I know at the start of the year, I was struggling a little bit to find my form."
With McKenna Blackwell and Ava Hartman both going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and leadoff hitter Hannah Waddell going 3 for 5, the Tigers also benefited from playing error-free softball for the second straight game.
"We knew our offense would definitely be there," said Woods. "At practice, we've been working on our defense a lot."
Led by a pair of home runs from Ally Reed (2 for 4, three RBIs) and with Faith Ottens and Anna Jacobs (3 for 4, three RBIs) also going yard, the Steamers (3-6, 1-2) opened with a four-run first and led by as much as 9-4 before a three-run fourth by Sherrard set the state for the hosts' final offensive surge.
Baseball
Normal U. High 12: UT 0: United Township managed just one hit form University High pitcher Matt Sauser in going down to a five-inning defeat.
Normal rapped out 16 hits, including three apiece by Karson Bonaparte and MacCallan Conklin, each of whom also homered in the game.