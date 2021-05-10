Sherrard girls continue offensive onslaught

SHERRARD — For a good part of this season, the Sherrard softball team's ability to hit the ball and light up the scoreboard has been plainly evident.

In 11 games prior to Monday's Three Rivers West Division matchup with Fulton at the Joel Brunsvold Complex, the Tigers had scored in double figures four times along with a pair of nine-run showings. However, they only had three wins to show for it.

Down by five midway through Monday's contest, Sherrard used the combination of its heavy hitting, errorless defense and solid relief pitching from senior Kaitlyn Woods to blow past the Steamers to a 15-9 victory, their first win in conference play after an 0-4 start.

"That's kind of been our theme," Sherrard coach Keith Estes said of his 4-8 squad's hitting prowess. "Unfortunately, we always seem to get down a lot. Fortunately, this team is built to hit, and hit hard."

Woods, who allowed two runs on six hits in four innings, also did her part with the bat in her hands. She went 5-for-5 with a home run and three doubles, driving in six runs.

"She's been great for us with her pitching," Estes said of Woods. "That's something she's not really done for her travel team (the Texas Glory), but she's been a gamer, and a bright spot for us."