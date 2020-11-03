Sherrard's Belha relishes perfect imperfect season

SHERRARD — Throughout his senior cross country season, winning was a consistent theme for Sherrard High School's Jacob Belha.
After scoring first-place finishes in all eight of the Tigers' meets during a regular season truncated because of COVID-19 restrictions, Belha was determined to keep that trend going in the final two races of his high school career.
This week's Illinois Pacesetter capped a 10-0 senior campaign with a flourish by winning his first individual regional championship and then following with his first sectional gold medal this past Saturday.
"I had the same goal all year," he stated. "I just wanted to win and carry that into the postseason. I didn't care about times, or anything like that. I just wanted to win."
At the Class 1A Alleman Regional on Oct. 24 at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course, Belha hit the finish line in 15:21.1 to win a highly competitive race in which the top three runners were separated by just over five seconds. Adding to the day's excitement was the Tigers bringing home their first regional team title since 2011.
"That felt amazing," said Belha. "All of us worked really hard toward that goal. We let it sink in for a day or two, then we focused on the next week and trying to get another win."
Although Belha notched his second postseason win at last weekend's Seneca Sectional, with his time of 16:44.5 earning him more gold, Sherrard's first sectional team championship was not in the cards as it finished second behind Rockford Christian.
With this year's state meet in Peoria canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Belha and his teammates have come to terms with the recently completed season.
"No doubt, we were definitely disappointed (not to win) at first, but looking back, we got first at regionals and second at sectionals. That's not too bad of a finish," he said. "In case there was a state meet, that was always in the back of our minds; unfortunately, that didn't happen. But that sets up next year, and I hope they can keep the ball rolling."
Last fall, Belha helped lead Sherrard to a state team appearance, the first for the program since the aforementioned '11 season. He feels that experience set up the Tigers for even bigger things in 2020.
"With everyone returning, we knew we could do something awesome," he said. "We knew we had a strong team, and we were ready."
But with COVID-19 intruding upon the fall campaign, that meant the loss of all of the Tigers' large-scale meets, including the Three Rivers Conference meet, not to mention the chance to return to Peoria's Detweiller Park for state competition.
"We would've liked to have had all of those things," said Belha, "but we just worried about the things we could control. We wanted to go out and win as many meets as we could."
For Belha, finishing off a flawless senior season, regardless of how many or how few meets took place, is an accomplishment he will not soon forget, with only one missing achievement that would have been the ideal crowning touch.
"I didn't let it sink in too much (during the season), because I kept looking week to week," he said. "Now, it feels amazing. I still had some good competition during the year even though we stuck to mostly duals, triangulars and quadrangulars, and I'm going to take this as a great accomplishment.
"The only thing that would have made it better would be state, and winning a championship there."
