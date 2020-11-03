Sherrard's Belha relishes perfect imperfect season

With this year's state meet in Peoria canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Belha and his teammates have come to terms with the recently completed season.

"No doubt, we were definitely disappointed (not to win) at first, but looking back, we got first at regionals and second at sectionals. That's not too bad of a finish," he said. "In case there was a state meet, that was always in the back of our minds; unfortunately, that didn't happen. But that sets up next year, and I hope they can keep the ball rolling."

Last fall, Belha helped lead Sherrard to a state team appearance, the first for the program since the aforementioned '11 season. He feels that experience set up the Tigers for even bigger things in 2020.

"With everyone returning, we knew we could do something awesome," he said. "We knew we had a strong team, and we were ready."

But with COVID-19 intruding upon the fall campaign, that meant the loss of all of the Tigers' large-scale meets, including the Three Rivers Conference meet, not to mention the chance to return to Peoria's Detweiller Park for state competition.

"We would've liked to have had all of those things," said Belha, "but we just worried about the things we could control. We wanted to go out and win as many meets as we could."