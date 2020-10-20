Shortage of Black head coaches in Q-C 'disheartening'

Racial diversity in the coaching ranks is a hot topic at some levels of sports.
The National Football League has the Rooney Rule to ensure that minority candidates at least get consideration. Other professional sports have extensive programs to encourage minority hiring.
Several dozen NCAA programs have recently signed something called the Collegiate Coaching Diversity Pledge to promote minority hiring.
At the high school level? The subject of diversity hiring only occasionally pops up in conversations among coaches.
"It depends on who is in the room," Davenport North basketball coach Marc Polite said.
The suspicion is that it almost never gets discussed among the people making the hiring decisions.
"It’s not something that even gets talked about at the high school level," said Polite, who is one of only nine Black head coaches in the immediate Quad-Cities. "If I were a betting man, I’d say the subject has never come up when Western Big 6 or MAC athletic directors get together at their meetings."
It shows.
Fewer than 5% of the head coaching positions at the 11 Mississippi Athletic Conference or Western Big 6 high schools in Scott County, Iowa, or Rock Island County, Ill., are held by African Americans.
Out of an estimated 225 head coaching positions at those high schools, only 11 are occupied by Black coaches with one of them — Moline’s Tauwon Taylor — holding three of those spots.
The list of Black head coaches includes two each in boys basketball, girls basketball, boys track, girls track and boys cross country and one in girls cross country.
There are nearly 15,000 students enrolled in those 11 high schools and roughly 18% of them identify as either Black or multi-racial.
So the fact that 4.9% of the head coaches are Black is, in the words of one local coach, "disheartening."
"I can tell you this, it’s not because they haven’t applied, because they have," Davenport Central girls basketball coach Rita Jett said.
"For me, it’s disheartening because I personally know of coaches who have had the opportunity to apply for positions who were outstanding athletes in the area and they applied, but it’s disheartening because of the excuses they were given for not getting the job."
Slight improvement
The situation has improved since 2007, when a Quad-City Times survey indicated that there were only four Black head coaches, comprising 1.9% of the available positions.
But the current number still doesn’t come close to equating to the athletes they coach. The few Black coaches who do hold those positions admit they sometimes feel as though they stick out.
"It’s just different and it’s not easy," said David Robinson, who serves as the boys basketball coach at Davenport West. "Sometimes you go to these places and they don’t treat you the same. They just don’t treat you the same. You can feel the difference. … You can’t explain it, but you can feel it and can see it.
"I’ve learned to fight through adversity," he added. "That’s what this world is, you have to fight through adversity. Unfortunately, I’ve got to fight harder than a normal person would."
Jarrin Williams, the boys cross country coach at Rock Island, said people in the community are acutely aware of the shortage of Black head coaches.
"I’ve had parents talk to me about it, not in a bad way …," he said. "I’ve never really had to think about it in that way, but it would be really cool if there were other (Black) coaches in the area."
Jett said it would be more than just cool. She said it’s a necessity for Black and multi-racial athletes to get the most out of the educational experience.
"As a coach and former athlete, I think it’s imperative that we have representation (among the coaches) of what your athletes look like," she said.
"A lot of these teams have a lot of minority athletes but we don’t have anybody that looks like them. I think it’s important that we do have representation so kids can relate to their coaches because part of that is building relationships and understanding cultures and where kids are coming from."
She said "kids need to see people that look like them."
"That’s not to say that people who are not of color can’t relate to kids because I think they can," she added, "but when you have a team that year after year after year is just straight minority athletes and they don’t get anybody that looks like them … there needs to be representation."
What about football?
All of those 11 major metro high schools have at least some Black athletes, but four currently do not have a single Black head coach and three of them — Bettendorf, North Scott and Assumption — never have had one in any sport.
United Township also does not have a Black head coach at this time despite having the fourth highest Black and multi-racial population, but athletic director Mark Pustelnik pointed out that the school has 17 minorities serving in subsidiary coaching positions and has four Hispanic head coaches.
UT actually was the first local school to have a Black boys basketball coach when it hired Scott Hunter in 1999, and it later employed Polite for seven years.
There are several sports in which there never has been a Black head coach at any of the 11 metro high schools. That includes the highest profile sport, football.
"That’s amazing to me," Polite said. "Football and basketball are the two sports that probably have the highest participation numbers for Black athletes. It’s amazing to me that no one has given someone an opportunity."
"You can’t tell me that we shouldn’t have had one by now …," Robinson added. "You look at all the guys from here who have gone on to have good careers and they can’t come back and be a head coach somewhere around here? Not one? Not one head football coach in all the years?"
Williams has had a chance to teach and coach in areas outside the Quad-Cities — in Minnesota and in Belleville, Ill., near St. Louis — and said he has seen the same problem at those places.
"I don’t think it’s specific to the Quad-Cities," he said.
Kenny Wheeler, the girls track coach at Pleasant Valley, has noticed that, too. He said you wouldn’t need more than one hand to count the number of Black head track coaches he has crossed paths with in the state of Iowa.
Complex problem
There is a wide variety of theories as to why diversity remains an issue in the local coaching ranks.
"It’s a very complex problem," Wheeler said.
Many of the schools have multiple Black assistant coaches in some sports, but Polite thinks those coaches sometimes become typecast as only being worthy of secondary roles.
"I had David Robinson as one of my assistants at UT and I would tell people ‘You should look at this young man as a possible head coach,’" Polite said.
He said his suggestion almost always fell on deaf ears.
"I’ve walked into gyms and they stop me and ask me where my head coach is," Robinson said. "They don’t think I can be the head coach."
Robinson finally did land a spot as the head coach at West, becoming only the fifth Black boys basketball head coach in the metro area.
"Honestly, it just seems like our role is to be assistant coaches and that’s it," Robinson said. "But a lot of us are more than just that. I’m not saying we should have all the head coaching jobs. Of course, not. Of course the best candidate should have it, but sometimes I don’t think our opportunities are like everybody else’s.
"Sometimes a lot of it is about the hiring committee. You look at the hiring committees, you don’t even see an African American on the committee. You just hope that everybody that’s sitting there is going to be fair.’’
Polite and Robinson both said schools naturally gravitate toward people they’re comfortable with and because Black head coaches are somewhat rare locally, there is a perceived risk to hiring one.
"People will say ‘I’m color blind,’ and they may even believe that, but I think we all realize that’s not really true," Polite said.
Better recruiting?
Williams said the schools understandably have a preference for hiring coaches who teach in the district, and he doesn’t think there are enough African Americans getting into teaching because the pay is fairly low.
"Depending on the circumstances in which you grew up, if you earned a degree and you have money-making opportunities, most people don’t see education as a path," Williams said.
He noted that when he taught in the Pleasant Valley school district from 2007-09, he was the only Black teacher at any level in the entire district.
Williams said he would like to see school districts identify potential educators and coaches while they’re still in high school and possibly offer them incentives in terms of scholarships or grants contingent on them eventually returning to their school to work for a period of time.
Wheeler said he thinks school districts could do more to recruit minority teachers and coaches. He thinks that to a certain extent districts perpetuate their lack of diversity with the way they recruit.
"How active are school districts being in going to places where there might be more minority candidates to teach?" Wheeler said. "If we’re going to limit ourselves to going to an education fair at the University of Iowa or UNI, if we’re staying within the geographic region of Iowa, we’re already limiting ourselves in a sense."
Polite pointed out that it’s very common for young coaches to work their way up the ladder by starting at smaller, rural high schools. But since very few rural districts have significant Black enrollments, they are less likely to consider hiring a minority coach. It makes it tougher for Black coaching candidates to get a foot in the door.
"You’ll hear people say that someone doesn’t have head coaching experience, but it’s hard to get that experience," he said. "Not that many have had a chance to be a head coach and to work as an assistant at the college level, as I have, so it’s hard to get that first job."
Robinson said that now that he has one of those head coaching jobs, he feels a certain amount of pressure and responsibility to succeed to help other Black coaches get their chance.
"That’s the goal," he said, "to push myself and elevate myself as high as I can so that other young men after me can have that same opportunity."
