Zadie Smith did not score a goal for the Davenport Central girls soccer team during the Blue Devils' Class 3A playoff opener against Cedar Rapids Washington on Thursday night.
But if it wasn't for Smith, the Blue Devils' season likely would be over.
The junior midfielder had a hand in all three second-half goals for Central as the Blue Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit to knock off Washington, 3-2, at Brady Street Stadium.
Central (7-7) advances to the substate semifinals and will travel to face Pleasant Valley on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The home team looked dead in the water after Washington (4-12) went up 2-0 in the 52nd minute when Sydney Engledow headed home a free kick from Katherine Schmidt. The visitors had taken a 1-0 lead four minutes earlier when Julie Holt took a nice feed from Mary Cline and scored from barely 6 yards out.
But after Engledow's goal, the Blue Devils seemed to completely shift gears and Smith helped lead the way.
"I was very pumped to play this game and when I get ready to kick the ball, I just say 'Power it, Z'. I just wanted to help the team," Smith said. "Even after we were down 2-0, I knew that we could do it. There was never a thought of giving up, ever. There was never that feeling on the field or even on the bench. Everyone was a part of this win."
In the 55th minute, she sent a nice pass down the right side, which Central's best scorer, Kaighin Frost, latched onto about 20 yards out. Frost proceeded to beat her defender and Washington's goalie, Brianna Larimore, with some nifty moves to cut the lead to 2-1.
After Central won a free kick 30 yards straight out from goal, Smith used her booming leg to help create the second goal. Her powerful attempt was deflected, but the deflection landed right near the feet of teammate Maggie Johnston, who put the loose ball home from 8 yards out to tie the game at 2-2 in the 62nd minute.
Five minutes later, Smith's final free kick of the game led to the game-winner. From nearly 40 yards out, Smith sent a long over-the-top pass into the dangerous zone just inside the penalty area. Larimore came off her line, but the ball took a big bounce over her head. Frost was right there to put home the goal from 10 yards out.
Central coach Nick Newman said Smith, who does not start, has been a big part of set pieces this season.
"Zadie has always had great (set piece) services, and she also did a good job of shielding the ball out on the wings to help keep possession," he said. "Those services were crucial, and we've worked on set pieces quite a bit in practice and it paid off."
Newman also pointed to Johnston's effort to score the second goal in a key spot. Johnston, one of the few seniors on the team, did not play much but came into the game to spot a midfielder who needed a rest during the key stretch.
"Maggie made the most of her opportunity and it was great to see that," Newman said.
Central was playing without four players, who were gone a school trip to New York City, including starters Keely Behan and Courtney Hart.
Junior goalkeeper Haley Brown made 10 saves for the winners, including seven in the first half to help keep the game scoreless at halftime. Next up for Central is a rematch with Pleasant Valley, and there might be some extra motivation on the line as the Blue Devils lost in a penalty shootout to the Spartans in their conference match-up.
"I know the girls are going to be excited for the chance and will be ready to go next week," Newman said.