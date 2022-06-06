10 MAC girls soccer players earn first team all-state honors

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state soccer teams has a heavy flavor of Mississippi Athletic Conference representation.

There were 10 players from four conference schools to earn first-team accolades Monday in their respective class.

Bettendorf's Avery Horner, Muscatine's Sophia Thomas and Grace Bode and Pleasant Valley's Morgan Russmann and Addie Kerkhoff were chosen to the first team in Class 3A.

North Scott's Kendall Knisley and Lexi Ward were named to the top team in 2A while Assumption had a trio on the 1A first team in Jade Jackson, Gracen Ruggles and Nataly Bahns.

Horner, Thomas, Russmann, Knisley, Ward and Jackson are repeat first-team selections from a year ago by the IGCA.

Russmann and Horner were among the top five goal scorers in 3A. Russmann tallied 28 goals while Horner, an Iowa State signee, finished with 27 goals and a school-record 21 assists. Kerkhoff had four goals and eight assists for the Spartans, who won the MAC and qualified for the state tournament.

Thomas, also headed to play at Iowa State, had 15 goals and eight assists for the Muskies. Bode, a senior, was instrumental for a defense which posted 11 shutouts and made the state tournament for a second consecutive year.

Knisley paced the Lancers with 13 goals while Ward started all 18 games and anchored a defense which had seven clean sheets.

Jackson was the MAC's leading scorer with 30 goals and 10 assists. Ruggles, off to play at Tulsa, contributed 17 goals and 16 assists for a state finalist. Bahns, a junior defender, had a goal and three assists for a squad which allowed just two goals in its last eight matches.

Muscatine's Lanie Weikert and Mya Jansen were second-team selections in 3A along with PV's Camryn Woods and Davenport Central keeper Addie Ford.

North Scott's Reese Hilsenbeck made the second team in 2A and Assumption's Morgan Jennings garnered second-team honors in 1A.

All-MAC teams released

The MAC released its all-conference teams Monday.

PV and Muscatine led the way with three first-team selections each. Russmann, Woods and Kerkhoff represented the Spartans. Thomas, Jansen and Bode were selected from the Muskies.

Jansen, a senior, was Muscatine's top goal scorer with 21 and also contributed 12 assists.

Horner and senior defender Riley Markham made the first team for Bettendorf as did Jackson and Ruggles from Assumption and Knisley and Ward from North Scott.

Ford was named the first-team keeper from Central.

PV's Ed Knupp was voted as coach of the year.

Unlike the boys, the girls did not select a conference player of the year.

