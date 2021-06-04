1A GIRLS SOCCER: Davenport Assumption right where it wants to be -- top-seeded in state

Despite an up-and-down season, the Davenport Assumption girls soccer team is right where it wants to be — the top seed at the Class 1A state tournament attempting to win another state title.
The Knights took that step on Friday night with a 10-0 victory over Solon at the St. Vincent Athletic Center in a substate final.
Assumption (14-5) will play Sioux City Heelan (10-7) on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in a state quarterfinal in Des Moines.
This will be the Knights' 14th straight trip to the state tournament but going there with five regular-season losses usually has not been a trait of past teams.
Knights coach Elizabeth Maus said she appreciates how her squad has locked in this post-season. Assumption has outscored its opponents 34-0 in three substate games.
“We have high expectations in the program and the girls have high expectations for themselves,” Maus said. “When we don’t meet some of those expectations, they really pick it up. In practice, they go harder and harder and you can see it on the field, especially in the post-season.
“That mental toughness really peaks in the post-season and lucky for us, we have enough experience in what it takes. You don’t have to push them too much, they are self-motivated.”
The roughest patch came in late April and through mid-May when the Knights went 2-4 in a stretch that included losses to Linn-Mar, Ankeny Centennial, Spencer and Bettendorf. The 3-0 loss to the Bulldogs on May 18 at home ended any hopes of sharing the Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
Assumption senior midfielder Lexi Moore said the group has worked hard since that loss to shore up the weaknesses the team saw in those defeats.
“We started to figure it out, especially offensively,” Moore said of the improvements. “We’ve played a lot of really good teams and we had to make a lot of adjustments. But we picked up on what we needed to do and we’ve come out and made a statement these last few games.”
Moore said because of the lost season in 2020, the team had to spend some time this season finding out where and how players would fit into their roles.
“That was a challenge because we had some players playing in some places maybe they were not used to,” she said. “But I think everyone has really stepped up to find their place.”
Even though Moore did not score, she was pivotal in distributing the offense as Assumption spent nearly the entire game on Solon’s half of the field. Moore sent several key passes to Jade Jackson, who then spun those passes into offensive gold.
Jackson finished with three goals and five assists. Gracen Ruggles had four goals while Sam Scodeller added a pair of goals. Aubree Langan also had a goal and Annika Kotula chipped in a pair of assists.
Dawsen Dorsey did not have to make a save for the winners. In fact, Dorsey did not even touch the ball the entire game as the back line of Piper Seberg, Morgan Jennings and Katie Boldt snuffed out any threat the few times the ball crossed the midfield line.
Alex Paisley made nine saves in net for Solon (14-6).
From here, it is likely Assumption will not be beating its opponents by double-digit scores. But Langan said the team will not take any different approach in Des Moines.
“It is important to stay with our game and focus on playing our game,” she said. “We can’t get caught up in what our opponent is doing. We just have to play the way we know we can.”
Davenport Assumption 10, Solon 0
Halftime score: Assumption 4, Solon 0.
Scoring
DA-Sam Scodeller, 9th minute
DA-Scodeller (Jade Jackson assist), 12th minute
DA-Jackson (Annika Kotula assist), 19th minute
DA-Aubree Langan (Jackson assist), 31st minute
DA-Gracen Ruggles (Jackson assist), 43rd minute
DA-Ruggles (Jackson assist), 44th minute
DA-Jackson (Kotula assist), 49th minute