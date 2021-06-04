1A GIRLS SOCCER: Davenport Assumption right where it wants to be -- top-seeded in state

Assumption senior midfielder Lexi Moore said the group has worked hard since that loss to shore up the weaknesses the team saw in those defeats.

“We started to figure it out, especially offensively,” Moore said of the improvements. “We’ve played a lot of really good teams and we had to make a lot of adjustments. But we picked up on what we needed to do and we’ve come out and made a statement these last few games.”

Moore said because of the lost season in 2020, the team had to spend some time this season finding out where and how players would fit into their roles.

“That was a challenge because we had some players playing in some places maybe they were not used to,” she said. “But I think everyone has really stepped up to find their place.”

Even though Moore did not score, she was pivotal in distributing the offense as Assumption spent nearly the entire game on Solon’s half of the field. Moore sent several key passes to Jade Jackson, who then spun those passes into offensive gold.

Jackson finished with three goals and five assists. Gracen Ruggles had four goals while Sam Scodeller added a pair of goals. Aubree Langan also had a goal and Annika Kotula chipped in a pair of assists.