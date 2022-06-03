A look at Saturday's state soccer championships

Class 1A girls

Assumption (16-4) vs. Des Moines Christian (20-1)

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Field 9, Cownie Soccer Park

How they got here: Assumption outlasted Center Point-Urbana 1-0 in the quarters, then edged Nevada 2-1 in penalty kicks in the semis. Des Moines Christian handled Van Meter 3-1 in the quarters, then shut out Underwood 2-0 in the semis.

Quick hits: This is a rematch of last year's state title game, which Assumption won 2-0. Assumption is vying for its sixth straight state title, 10 in the last 11 years and 12th overall. This is just the second trip to state for the Lions, both of which have ended in the title game. The Lions have allowed just seven goals this season, while the Knights have allowed 13. Isabel Garcia leads the Lions with 37 goals and 26 assists, while Jenna Roberts, an all-tournament selection last season, has 35 goals. Jade Jackson leads the Knights with 28 goals, while Dru Dorsey and Gracen Ruggles each have 14. Assumption is 11-0 in state championship matches.

Class 1A boys

Assumption (15-5) vs. Western Christian (17-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Field 6, Cownie Soccer Park

How they got here: Assumption edged North Fayette Valley 2-1, then cruised past Dyersville Beckman 2-0. Western Christian beat Burlington Notre Dame 1-0 and West Liberty 3-0.

Quick hits: Assumption is making its first trip to the state title game since finishing second in 2017 and is looking for its first title since 2003 in Greg Zeller's last year as head coach. The Wolfpack have never won a title, finishing second last year. Miles Baccam has three goals at the state tournament, and 18 on the season for Western Christian. Assumption is led by Roberto Medrano, who has 21 goals, and Charlie Leinart, who has 12 assists, two this week. The Knights have allowed 13 goals this year, while Western Christian has allowed 10, thanks in part to three straight shutouts heading into Saturday's game.

Class 3A boys

Pleasant Valley (18-1) vs. Waukee Northwest (10-10)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Field 6, Cownie Soccer Park

How they got here: PV blanked Iowa City West 2-0 and cruised past Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-0. Waukee Northwest beat Ankeny 2-1 and edged Ankeny Centennial 2-1.

Quick hits: The Spartans are vying for their second straight state title in their second ever state tournament. Waukee Northwest is looking for its first state title in its first year as a program. After scoring five goals in the regular season, Aidan Judd has two at the state tournament for Pleasant Valley. The Spartans have extended their postseason scoreless streak to 620 minutes. The Wolves had to forfeit seven games for playing with ineligible players. Cole Schrage has 20 goals on the season for the Wolves, while Tyler Rayburn has 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.