A look at the Iowa boys state semifinals

Class 1A

West Liberty (14-3) vs. Western Christian (16-1)

When: Friday, noon

Where: Field 6, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: Jahsiah Galvan's penalty kick goal helped West Liberty edge Nevada 3-2 in double overtime while Western Christian staved off defending champion Burlington Notre Dame 1-0 in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Comets have never been to the state championship game; the Wolfpack finished second last season after beating the Comets 2-1 in the state semifinals. Galvan now has 30 goals this season. Miles Baccam, who scored WC's game-winner against the Nikes, leads the Wolfpack with 16 goals. The Wolfpack have allowed 10 goals this season while the Comets have allowed 28.

Assumption (14-5) vs. Dyersville Beckman (16-3)

When: Friday, 12:10 p.m.

Where: Field 9, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: Assumption rallied with two second-half goals to beat North Fayette Valley 2-1 in the quarterfinals while Dyersville Beckman edged West Central Valley 2-1. This is the first meeting between the two teams at the state tournament. Assumption is seeking its first trip to the finals since 2017, while Beckman is looking to return to the finals for the first time since 2016 when it won its second straight title. The Trailblazers have a pair of top scorers in Ryan and Logan Burchard, who entered the tournament with 21 and 20 goals, respectively.

Class 3A

Pleasant Valley (17-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-3)

When: Friday, 5:10 p.m.

Where: Field 9, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: Pleasant Valley cruised to a 2-0 quarterfinal win over Iowa City West while Prairie edged Johnston 5-4 in penalty kicks after a scoreless 100 minutes. This is a rematch of last year's state quarterfinal, which PV won 1-0. Spartan senior Bryce Rubel scored the only goal of that match. PV has posted six straight shutouts and has not allowed a postseason goal in 540 minutes. The win over Johnston was Prairie's first state tournament victory in program history. Of Prairie's 68 goals this season, 20 came in a win over Waterloo East. Tyler Fear leads the Prairie Hawks with 19 goals.

