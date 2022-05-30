A look at the Iowa boys state soccer quarterfinals

IOWA BOYS SOCCER CAPSULES

Class 1A

No. 4 West Liberty (13-3) vs. No. 5 Nevada (15-6)

When: Wednesday, 12:10 p.m.

Where: Field 7, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: West Liberty is making its sixth state tournament trip since 2012 and its third straight trip, excluding the COVID-19 year in 2020. Jahsiah Galvan leads the Comets offense with 28 goals and 13 assists. Drew Robinson leads the Cubs with 35 goals, second in Class 1A. This is the 12th state trip for Nevada, the first since 2018.

No. 6 Assumption (13-5) vs. No. 3 North Fayette Valley (16-1)

When: Wednesday, 12:20 p.m.

Where: Field 8, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: Though this is the 3-6 matchup in the bracket, these were the top two teams in the Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association's latest poll, Assumption ranked first and North Fayette Valley second. Both teams' top scorers are juniors, as Roberto Medrano has 20 goals for the Knights while Kaleb White has 29 goals for the TigerHawks. All of Assumption's losses this season have come by one goal.

Class 3A

No. 6 Pleasant Valley (16-1) vs. No. 3 Iowa City West (18-2)

When: Wednesday, 5:20 p.m.

Where: Field 8, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: This is familiar territory for the Spartans, who ran through the tournament as a six seed last year to capture their first state title, beating the Trojans in the title game. PV has the best save percentage (92.3%) among the eight teams in the field. Michael Nelson leads the Trojans with 30 goals, 43% of Iowa City West's scoring. The Trojans have won at least one game at the state tournament in each of the past four seasons and 16 times in its past 17 trips.

