 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

A look at the Iowa girls Class 1A state semifinal

  • Updated
  • 0
053122-qc-spt-dacpu gsoc021.JPG

Assumption's Gracen Ruggles makes a move in front of Center Point-Urbana's Addy Tupa during a Class 1A state quarterfinal Tuesday at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

 Bobby Metcalf

Class 1A

No. 1 Assumption (15-4) vs. No. 5 Nevada (13-6)

When: Thursday, 10 a.m.

Where: Field 9, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: Assumption grinded out a 1-0 win over Center Point-Urbana in the quarterfinals while Nevada upended Sioux City Heelan 1-0. This is the sixth straight semifinal trip for Assumption, which is looking for its sixth straight trip to the finals. The Knights beat the Cubs 5-1 in last year's state semifinal. During this title stretch of nine titles in the last 10 years, the Knights and the Cubs have faced each other six times in the state tournament, this being the seventh. Jade Jackson scored four goals in last year's meeting. Nevada senior Contessa Borwick scored the lone goal in last year's meeting and has 13 this season. Fellow Nevada senior Mayzi Weig has 21 goals this season. Assumption senior Gracen Ruggles has 14 goals and 14 assists on the season. Both teams have allowed 12 goals this season, none in the postseason.

People are also reading…

— Compiled by Bobby Metcalf

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Muskies' season meets fate in loss to Valley

Muskies' season meets fate in loss to Valley

After clinching a spot at the state tournament in back-to-back seasons — a program first — the Muscatine Muskies' season ended in the Class 3A quarterfinals, where top-ranked Valley outlasted MHS, 3-1.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News