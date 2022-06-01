A look at the Iowa girls Class 1A state semifinal

Class 1A

No. 1 Assumption (15-4) vs. No. 5 Nevada (13-6)

Quick hits: Assumption grinded out a 1-0 win over Center Point-Urbana in the quarterfinals while Nevada upended Sioux City Heelan 1-0. This is the sixth straight semifinal trip for Assumption, which is looking for its sixth straight trip to the finals. The Knights beat the Cubs 5-1 in last year's state semifinal. During this title stretch of nine titles in the last 10 years, the Knights and the Cubs have faced each other six times in the state tournament, this being the seventh. Jade Jackson scored four goals in last year's meeting. Nevada senior Contessa Borwick scored the lone goal in last year's meeting and has 13 this season. Fellow Nevada senior Mayzi Weig has 21 goals this season. Assumption senior Gracen Ruggles has 14 goals and 14 assists on the season. Both teams have allowed 12 goals this season, none in the postseason.