A look at the Iowa girls state soccer quarterfinals

IOWA GIRLS SOCCER CAPSULES

Class 1A

No. 1 Assumption (14-4) vs. No. 8 Center Point-Urbana (15-3)

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Where: Field 9, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: Assumption is seeking its sixth straight state title, and 12th overall. In its last five state tournaments, the Knights have outscored opponents 69-2. Jade Jackson leads the Knights with 29 goals while freshman Emily Bowe leads the Stormin' Pointers with 26 scores. CPU leads the state tournament field in save percentage (91.2%) and sophomore keeper Emerson Fleming has posted 12 shutouts.

Class 2A

No. 7 North Scott (12-5-1) vs. No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (16-1)

When: Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Where: Field 6, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: This is North Scott's ninth state trip. Kendall Knisley leads the Lancers with 13 goals. Waverly-Shell Rock is making its eighth straight trip and first as defending champion after winning its first state title last year. The Lancers have scored the fewest goals among the eight state tournament qualifiers with 51 on the season. The Go-Hawks have surrendered just three goals this season.

Class 3A

No. 8 Muscatine (13-5) vs. No. 1 West Des Moines Valley (18-0)

When: Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Where: Field 9, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: Muscatine is making its first repeat trip to the state tournament in program history. This contest is a repeat of last year's quarterfinal, which Valley won 5-1 en route to a state championship. Mya Jansen leads the Muskies with 21 goals, while Anna Van Wyngarden leads the Tigers with the same total. The Tigers are on a 36-game winning streak dating back to April 15, 2021.

No. 6 Pleasant Valley (13-5) vs. No. 3 Ankeny (17-1)

When: Tuesday, 3:45 p.m.

Where: Field 7, Cownie Soccer Park, Des Moines

Quick hits: This is the 19th state tournament for Pleasant Valley, but the Spartans haven't won a game at the state tournament since reaching the Class 2A finals in 2015. Morgan Russmann leads the Spartans with 28 goals, second in the Class 3A tournament field, while Camryn Woods also has 17 for PV. This is a rematch of last year's quarterfinals, which Ankeny won 1-0. Sophomore Emma Gott leads the Hawks with 12 goals while Avery Mathews and Brooke Harrington each have 10 scores.

