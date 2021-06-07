A season of 'trial and error' has Knights back in familiar place

It has endured a few more injuries than previous seasons. It has suffered a few more setbacks on the scoreboard than past years. It has taken longer to define specific roles within the team than in the past.

Even so, the Davenport Assumption girls’ soccer team seems just as dangerous and still is the prohibitive favorite to bring home an Iowa Class 1A state championship trophy this week from Des Moines.

“It has been a lot of trial and error,” senior Lexi Moore said. “We’ve had to try a lot of different ways and find what suits us best. I think we’ve found what works for us and we’ll try and do that up at state.”

Assumption begins its quest for a fifth consecutive title and ninth in the past 10 state tournaments at 10 a.m. Tuesday against Sioux City Heelan at the Cownie Soccer Complex.

Coach Elizabeth Maus’ team is 14-5 this spring, the most defeats it has entered the state tournament with during this run of success.

Three came at the hands of 3A and 2A state tournament qualifiers in Pleasant Valley, Ankeny Centennial and Spencer. Bettendorf and Linn-Mar, the other two teams to beat Assumption, were 3A regional finalists.