A season of 'trial and error' has Knights back in familiar place

It has endured a few more injuries than previous seasons. It has suffered a few more setbacks on the scoreboard than past years. It has taken longer to define specific roles within the team than in the past.
Even so, the Davenport Assumption girls’ soccer team seems just as dangerous and still is the prohibitive favorite to bring home an Iowa Class 1A state championship trophy this week from Des Moines.
“It has been a lot of trial and error,” senior Lexi Moore said. “We’ve had to try a lot of different ways and find what suits us best. I think we’ve found what works for us and we’ll try and do that up at state.”
Assumption begins its quest for a fifth consecutive title and ninth in the past 10 state tournaments at 10 a.m. Tuesday against Sioux City Heelan at the Cownie Soccer Complex.
Coach Elizabeth Maus’ team is 14-5 this spring, the most defeats it has entered the state tournament with during this run of success.
Three came at the hands of 3A and 2A state tournament qualifiers in Pleasant Valley, Ankeny Centennial and Spencer. Bettendorf and Linn-Mar, the other two teams to beat Assumption, were 3A regional finalists.
“I didn’t have any concerns we would get there (to state),” Maus said. “The road to how we would get there maybe wasn’t paved, but I had the confidence we’d be here.”
With no season last year because of the pandemic, the Knights have moved players around the field more frequently this spring to see what works best.
Junior Jade Jackson has gone from an attacking midfielder to forward.
Senior Sam Scodeller, who has 25 goals and 10 assists, has played wing, forward and even some outside back.
“We don’t have everybody on the same club teams, so getting the girls back to together for a regular season has been an interesting challenge for us,” Maus said. “They’ve done a very good job of accepting roles we’ve given them and embracing them.”
Leadership roles have changed too.
Moore, Scodeller, Jackson and Gracen Ruggles were sophomores or freshmen the last time Assumption had a season.
They've gone from followers to team leaders.
"At the beginning of the season, it was hard to find your place because you go from being a sophomore to a senior," Moore said. "You're not used to telling people what to do or helping people out."
The senior class, in essence, has had to lead two new grade levels with no 2020 season.
"Our team really had to adjust with all the change," Scodeller said. "I'm not the most outspoken person in the world, but after a week or two of practice, I realized it was my time to step up."
And even with a couple of injuries, most notably a season-ending one to sophomore Lyvia Hulsbrink, Assumption has had no problem connecting in the postseason.
It trounced Wapello (14-0), dismantled Mediapolis (10-0) and stifled Solon (10-0) to reach its record 14th straight state tournament.
“During the Solon game last Friday, everything just felt right,” Scodeller said. “We were together, all connecting passes, the chemistry was great on the field and everybody was positive toward one another.
“We’re flowing and gelling together right now.”
The top-ranked Knights understand the target is squarely on their back this week. They haven't lost a state tournament game since 2015. They haven't surrendered a goal in the postseason since 2018.
"There is a lot of pressure, but we embrace it and use it to our advantage," Moore said. "We go up there and play our hearts out because we have big shoes to fill from the last couple of teams."
For Moore, it is especially meaningful. This is the final act of her high school athletic career as she goes on to the University of Iowa in the fall.
"I've appreciated this season more than any other from missing last year," she said. "It makes us want it a lot more."