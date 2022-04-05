After grueling weekend, PV rebounds with win over Assumption

The Pleasant Valley girls soccer team has faced a gauntlet to start the season.

The Class 3A No. 3 Spartans took on seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest and top-ranked West Des Moines Valley over the weekend, suffering respective losses in penalty kicks and by two goals.

The schedule didn't get any easier Tuesday, but the Spartans came away with a big win, defeating Class 1A No. 1 and five-time defending state champion Assumption 2-0 in the pouring rain at Spartan Stadium.

"The two losses we had the past weekend, those were a challenge for us and we went in knowing that it was the beginning of the season and we could only go up from here," PV junior keeper Libby Kamp said. "We were ready to play Assumption. We knew we were going to come into this game prepared and we really wanted to win this."

Pleasant Valley (2-2, 2-0 MAC) controlled play for much of the second half, limiting Assumption to four shots in the last 40 minutes. The Spartans took the lead on a goal from freshman Bria Martell, who turned and fired a shot in from about 20 yards out in the 56th minute.

"She's very skilled and we know she's got a nice finishing touch and she's been encouraged by her teammates to take that shot," PV head coach Ed Knupp said. "She did tonight and it was a beautiful shot."

Camryn Woods added a goal, her fifth of the year, in the 63rd minute, pouncing on a rebound to double the Spartans' lead.

"I knew, after losing a couple in a row, I wouldn't want to be our next opponent, and I thought our work rate tonight was outstanding, some of the best I've seen in terms of everybody getting after it and I think we did a really nice job," Knupp said. "I think we have a little bit more depth than Assumption does and with as hard and fast as we were playing in the first half, I knew, at some point, we were going to break through."

The first half was a back and forth affair, and Assumption had plenty of chances throughout the game. However, the Knights (2-1, 1-1) were undone by six offsides infractions that negated what were shaping up to be strong attacks.

"Overall, I'm very happy with the way the girls played. I know the scoreboard says 2-0 but that was definitely not how the game went," Assumption head coach Elizabeth Maus said. "I was happy with the way we possessed the ball in the first half and some of the second half, we strung some passes together, couldn't quite get that last one through, but I saw a lot of exciting things about the way we played tonight."

Assumption's best chance to cut into the lead came in the 72nd minute, when Jade Jackson — who leads the team with six goals this season — got a step on her defender and shot a curling ball to the left side of the goal.

But Kamp made a diving stop to keep Jackson off the board and PV celebrated the win in the pouring rain minutes later.

"I was a little bit nervous when I saw her coming down the field," Kamp said. "All I was thinking was, 'step out, step out, make the goal smaller for her.' Once I saved that, I just knew, my team counts on me right now and making that save only made us stronger and made us closer together because we all trusted ourselves and I trusted that I could keep this a 2-0 game."

