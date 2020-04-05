After injury rehab, Griffin hoping for chance to get back on pitch

"At nine months, which was last month, I was allowed to start getting into contact but it's kind of my choice to gradually get into it and they recommended I slowly get back into it," Griffin said. "I was probably going to take one or two more months, gradually getting into contact before I get into games again.

"I'm not mentally prepared to get on the field yet. I have the confidence, but at the same time, I'm not going to be 100% there until I get knocked down again and get back up. I just want to get a little more confident around my teammates before I get back into a game."

Now, like everybody else, she's left in limbo because of the pandemic.

"Knowing how much work, not only myself with the injury I've put in the last nine months, but the other girls during club season and the offseason, they've put in a bunch of work," Griffin said. "As a leader, this last month, with all the other seniors, we've come together and talked to the other teammates and we all just are trying to understand the fact we can't control what's happening right now but we can control how much work we put in hopes of this season happening.

"You don't really want to think about the fact that our season might be taken away so we're just trying to stay as active and fit as we're able to during this time."