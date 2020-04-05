After injury rehab, Griffin hoping for chance to get back on pitch

Mia Griffin admitted she wasn't going to be ready to come back for what would have been Monday's season opener.
But the Bettendorf senior soccer player was still looking forward to getting back on the pitch this season.
Griffin spent the fall and winter rehabbing a knee injury suffered in the Bulldogs' postseason loss to Pleasant Valley last June.
Instead, she's left wondering whether she'll ever get that chance to share a senior season with her teammates.
Due to COVID-19, Iowa's spring sports season had originally been suspended until April 13. That date has changed after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced last Thursday schools would remain closed through April 30, meaning the spring season won't resume until at least May 1.
"Especially the way my season, our season ended up last year, it's very frustrating that there might not be a state tournament, that the season is going to be altered," Griffin said. "At the same time, as a senior, all I really care about is getting on the field one more time with the girls who have worked hard by my side this whole offseason."
Griffin has been a valuable part of the Bulldogs over the last three seasons. She's played all over the field and has 19 goals and 12 assists in her career.
In the regional final against the Spartans, she scored a goal to tie the game just six minutes in. Five minutes later, however, she suffered a catastrophic knee injury on a collision.
She tore both meniscus wedges — her ACL and MCL — and also fractured her femur in her left leg.
"They called it the 'unhappy triad' and more," Griffin said.
She had surgery the next week, and then set back on the road to recovery.
Griffin received plenty of support from soccer players around the Quad-Cities after the injury, which was beneficial, especially in the immediate aftermath of the injury.
"The support helped in a way I don't even know how to describe," Griffin said. "I'm still thankful to this day for everyone that's had my back and I still get texts from a lot of the girls that graduated last year and girls who are still in the area. Especially the first few months when you can't even run and all you can focus on is getting your full range of motion back, it helps to have that support."
Griffin was cleared to run three months later, and then started working out with both her club team and the high school team six months after the injury.
She credited Kevin Swanson from Plaza Physical Therapy for helping her through her rehab, as well as trainer Matt Rokes from the Athlete Development Project and her club coach, Paul Dayrell from Sporting Iowa East, for helping her get back into training.
Though physically she's made massive improvements, Griffin didn't expect to be completely ready to play against Davenport Central on Monday.
"At nine months, which was last month, I was allowed to start getting into contact but it's kind of my choice to gradually get into it and they recommended I slowly get back into it," Griffin said. "I was probably going to take one or two more months, gradually getting into contact before I get into games again.
"I'm not mentally prepared to get on the field yet. I have the confidence, but at the same time, I'm not going to be 100% there until I get knocked down again and get back up. I just want to get a little more confident around my teammates before I get back into a game."
Now, like everybody else, she's left in limbo because of the pandemic.
"Knowing how much work, not only myself with the injury I've put in the last nine months, but the other girls during club season and the offseason, they've put in a bunch of work," Griffin said. "As a leader, this last month, with all the other seniors, we've come together and talked to the other teammates and we all just are trying to understand the fact we can't control what's happening right now but we can control how much work we put in hopes of this season happening.
"You don't really want to think about the fact that our season might be taken away so we're just trying to stay as active and fit as we're able to during this time."
No matter what happens this season, Griffin's career isn't over. She committed last year to play college soccer at the University of South Dakota, but still hopes there can be a chance she can take the pitch with her high school teammates once again.
"Everyone looks forward to having that senior night and having that last year with the girls you've played with for the last 10 years," Griffin said. "It is very unfortunate, but I am lucky that I do have a future with soccer involved and I do get the opportunity to play for another four or five years. At this time, I feel really bad for the girls, not getting another season with the girls I've been with for so long."
If the pandemic is halted, and there is a spring season, it doesn't matter to Griffin how long it ends up being.
"I feel like, if the (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) decides to have some type of season, at the end of the day, all the girls will just be happy to play again," Griffin said. "I think we're all learning not to take anything for granted so if we do get to step on that field one more time, we're going to make it count."
