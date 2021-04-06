Aggressive offense helps Assumption rout North

The Davenport Assumption girls soccer team tried a lot of offensive combinations against Davenport North on Tuesday afternoon.
It’s easy to say that most, if not all, of the different attacks worked against a young and inexperienced Wildcats squad as the defending state champions rolled past North, 6-0, in the Mississippi Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Samantha Scodeller had two goals and an assist and Jade Jackson had a goal and assist for the Knights (2-0 overall, 1-0 MAC) as Assumption pounded on the Wildcat defense for 34 shots on goal during the contest.
Knights coach Elizabeth Maus said she was looking to see how some players played in new positions and how the offensive chemistry might work with her forwards and midfielders.
“We just did a good job of executing what we practiced the last couple of weeks,” Maus said. “We finished a lot of our passes and we did a great job of finding the corners and the spaces to work in. We just played really solid as a unit.”
After skipping all of last season, Maus was still trying to figure out where some of her players might wind up although she has a plethora of talent from which to choose. Aubree Langan, Gracen Ruggles, Morgan Jennings, Aimee Wesolowski along with Jackson and Scodeller were all menacing in attack mode during the entire game.
Maus said she was impressed that her team had assists on four of the six goals.
“We are in the same spot as everyone else, seeing some girls including freshman and sophomores,” she said. “We just are figuring out how all the pieces in the puzzle might fit. But we are happy we have some girls that can play two or three positions right now. We were really connected on our play near the goal so that was good to see.”
The Knights opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Lexi Moore scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out. Five minutes later, Jackson fed Scodeller with a deft through pass that the senior converted. North had an own goal in the 27th minute to give the visitors a 3-0 edge by halftime.
Scodeller had a nice centering pass to Ruggles in front of the goal for a finish in the 49th minute while Jackson scored in the 69th minute after a good feed from Wesolowski. Ruggles returned the favor for Scodeller with a nice pass down the left sideline in the 74th minute and Scodeller finished to conclude the scoring for the winners.
“We’ve really been pushing team chemistry and working as a whole and I think that really showed tonight,” Scodeller said. “Overall, the communication was even better than (Monday night’s) game. We were coming off a win (over Burlington Notre Dame) and we were all really excited to be back out here. It’s been a long time but it’s a good feeling to be playing again.”
The Wildcats only ventured into Assumption’s half of the field a handful of times and did not register a shot on goal. North keeper Emma Jouran did make some great saves on close attempts from the Knights. Jouran finished with 21 saves.
It was a tough assignment as a season opener for Wildcat coach Tyler Holle and his team. Holle had six freshmen in his starting lineup.
“We held our own for the first 20 minutes and then the fatigue kind of set in. This early in the season, the fitness is not quite there,” Holle said. “I am happy with how they battled and I told them it doesn’t matter what the score is as long as we compete and the attitude and effort is there.”