Aggressive offense helps Assumption rout North

Maus said she was impressed that her team had assists on four of the six goals.

“We are in the same spot as everyone else, seeing some girls including freshman and sophomores,” she said. “We just are figuring out how all the pieces in the puzzle might fit. But we are happy we have some girls that can play two or three positions right now. We were really connected on our play near the goal so that was good to see.”

The Knights opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Lexi Moore scored on a free kick from about 25 yards out. Five minutes later, Jackson fed Scodeller with a deft through pass that the senior converted. North had an own goal in the 27th minute to give the visitors a 3-0 edge by halftime.

Scodeller had a nice centering pass to Ruggles in front of the goal for a finish in the 49th minute while Jackson scored in the 69th minute after a good feed from Wesolowski. Ruggles returned the favor for Scodeller with a nice pass down the left sideline in the 74th minute and Scodeller finished to conclude the scoring for the winners.