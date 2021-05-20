Aggressive offense pays off for Central in substate-opening win

Hummel, who led the Mississippi Athletic Conference in scoring this season with 22 regular-season goals, finished with five goals in the contest. But while Hummel has been a star for the Blue Devils all season, the challenge for Muñoz has been to get the other 10 players on the field up to Hummel’s level. That’s what Muñoz feels is starting to click for his squad.

“In the last eight games that’s what has changed — we’ve become a team,” said Muñoz, who coached at Central in the past but is in his first season back with the program. “A big reason is because Nathan has become a leader. By making others do their jobs, it made things better for him and opened up a lot of lanes. If you give him a lane, he’s going to capitalize.”

Hummel’s early goals changed the tone of the match, Muñoz said.

“We just went out hard at the beginning, and since we attacked so hard, they lost hope just because we scored right away,” he said.