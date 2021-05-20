Aggressive offense pays off for Central in substate-opening win

Midway through the season, Davenport Central head boys’ soccer coach Franco Muñoz made a change.
He challenged his Blue Devils to play more aggressive offensively, and it’s paid off in a big way.
Central won five of its last six regular-season matches and then jumped all over visiting Burlington in Thursday’s Class 3A Substate 7 quarterfinal at Brady Street Stadium. The Blue Devils scored two goals in the first seven minutes en route to an 8-0 blowout win.
“Our coach really changed things around for us, which is amazing,” Central forward Nathan Hummel said. “We really appreciate him. I think we’ve just been really aggressive with attacking, and that’s leading into goals and us upsetting some of these teams.”
Central (9-7) nearly scored in the first 30 seconds of the match, but Quinn Frank’s shot caromed off of the left post. Three minutes later, Hummel started the scoring barrage with a goal on an assist from Lucas George. And two minutes after that, Hummel scored on Estebon Vasquez’s assist to make it 2-0.
“Coach had a really good talk with us at the beginning. He put a good plan in,” Hummel said. “He just wanted us to go really hard at the start, and we came out and almost had a goal in the first 15 seconds. From there, the chemistry was just working.”
Hummel, who led the Mississippi Athletic Conference in scoring this season with 22 regular-season goals, finished with five goals in the contest. But while Hummel has been a star for the Blue Devils all season, the challenge for Muñoz has been to get the other 10 players on the field up to Hummel’s level. That’s what Muñoz feels is starting to click for his squad.
“In the last eight games that’s what has changed — we’ve become a team,” said Muñoz, who coached at Central in the past but is in his first season back with the program. “A big reason is because Nathan has become a leader. By making others do their jobs, it made things better for him and opened up a lot of lanes. If you give him a lane, he’s going to capitalize.”
Hummel’s early goals changed the tone of the match, Muñoz said.
“We just went out hard at the beginning, and since we attacked so hard, they lost hope just because we scored right away,” he said.
After Hummel scored Central’s first four goals of the contest, Cortez Brown scored to make it 5-0 in the 24th minute. Freshman Nathaniel Augspurger scored his first career varsity goal on a penalty kick in the 27th minute, and the Blue Devils led 6-0 at halftime. Sophomore Ben Holmgren also scored his first career varsity goal in the second half. George finished with three assists.
Central’s aggressive offense put 20 shots on goal in the contest. Meanwhile, Burlington (4-12) managed just one shot on goal.
The Blue Devils will travel to Iowa City High (10-5) for Monday’s Substate 7 semifinal, needing another fast start against the eighth-ranked Little Hawks.
“I told our guys that if we want to win the next game we have to bring our A game and everyone has to be focused from the beginning,” Muñoz said. “And it starts with tomorrow’s practice.”