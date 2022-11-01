All Big 6, IHSSCA boys soccer teams announced

Moline High School senior standout Saiheed Jah was named Western Big 6 Conference MVP for the second straight year and the Maroons led the league with four first-team selections.
Jah led the conference with 20 goals, including five hat tricks, in league play. Joining Jah on the first team for the co-conference champion Maroons are defenders Collin Ducey and Jacob Remaly along with goalkeeper Owen Gault.
The Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association also recognized a number of local players recently, with Moline’s Jah getting the nod for all-state following an eye-popping 40 goals his senior season. Ducey, Gault, and Remaly were also all-sectional selections.
Fellow Big 6 champion Geneseo had midfielder Matt Daly and defender Alex Slaymaker on the all-conference first team. Quincy, the other team to share the league title, also had two selections in Carter Venvertloh and Biruk Rosen.
Sterling forward Fabricio Pena was a first-team selection, along with United Township’s Austin Devilder and Rock Island’s Jake Brandt.
Alleman’s Ryan Schmitt was a second-team selection as was Galesburg’s Matt Roach and Sam Satisky.
Fellow second-team selections include UT’s Deonte Nache, Andrew King, and Ismael Hernandez; Geneseo’s Brayden Combs; Quincy’s Evan Altman and Boen Brockmiller; Moline’s Karinton Djipke; and Rocky’s Aidan Ntinyegezwa.
Rounding out the team at honorable mention were Alleman’s Francisco Rodriguez, Carter Dieterich, Carlos Ramirez, and Brendon Johannes; Galesburg’s Plamedi Nseka; Geneseo’s Conner Nelson and Logan Corgan; Moline’s Blaze Norton and Sam Ramirez; Rocky’s Disae Khu; Sterling’s Daniel Bermudez, Jadon Jones, and Carter Chance; and UT’s David Nelson.
Geneseo’s Daly and Slaymaker were also all-sectional selections, along with UT’s King and Alleman’s Schmitt among local players. Galesburg’s Roach and Satisky and Sterling’s Pena were also selected all-sectional in the Big 6.
All-sectional honorable mention went to Alleman’s Johannes, Moline’s Remaly, Monmouth-Roseville’s Biak Ceu, Orion-Sherrard’s Luke Moen, and Galesburg’s Devon Reed.