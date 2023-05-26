Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NAPERVILLE — The Pioneers prevailed once again.

Lining up for a penalty kick with a trip to the Class 1A state title game on the line, Alleman High School junior captain Eliza Kramer finished the job.

Kramer nailed Alleman’s fifth straight penalty kick to complete a 5-3 shootout win over IC Catholic after a scoreless 100 minutes of regulation at North Central College’s Bendetti-Wehrli Stadium.

Relying on the strength of its defense and keeper Clair Hulke to hold off the Knights in regulation and overtime, the Pioneers (15-3-1) completed a dramatic win to reach the state title game for the first time in program history.

Alleman will face Normal U-High, a 2-0 winner over Pleasant Plains, in Saturday’s title game at 5 p.m.

Kramer said it was nerve-wracking stepping up with the game on the line. Hulke denied the Knights’ third PK attempt to get the edge.

“Your keeper saved one, it’s all on you,” she said. “You win the game if you make it. Going up, I was just doing my best not to start crying, but it was amazing when it went in the back of the net.”

Nailing Alleman’s penalty kicks in order were Gretchen Ellis, Mackenzie Burkett, Abby Glackin, Carson Wendt, and Kramer.

It looked like a shootout might provide Alleman’s best chance to win after it only had one shot on goal in the game while the Knights (16-5) had 12.

“Our defense knows when to step up and our keeper, we wouldn’t have been in the game without her,” Kramer said of Hulke. “She was making some amazing saves, our defense was working so incredibly hard, people were getting back. It was a team effort, but the defense definitely did have a challenge today.”

It was the second game in a row Alleman prevailed after 80 minutes.

Kramer said it’s “incredible” that the team gets to play for the team’s first state title. Alleman finished third in 2015. The school’s last state team title came in softball in 2014.

“We are so excited, we’re so grateful for this opportunity,” Kramer said. “It’s beyond our wildest dreams really.”

Wendt said the defense and Hulke were “on fire” after the win.

“Having them be able to defend the goal the whole 100 minutes that we played, being able to move it forward as much as we could and then keeping it out of there was amazing,” she said.

Wendt had the utmost confidence in her team during PKs.

Hulke said the team’s preparation paid off in the win.

“We practice PKs a lot in practice,” she said. “So just to go into that knowing how prepared we are really helped us to pull through.”

The second-year keeper kept busy in regulation, making a number of important saves as IC Catholic kept the pressure on with 17 shots, six corners, and a handful of free kicks.

In the shootout, it just took one more save.

“My coach told me going into it, I just have to make one save because we have so much confidence in our other players,” Hulke said. “We knew that they would be able to get the job done.”

Everyone did their part in the win, especially on defense.

“For 100 minutes of soccer, that’s a hard thing to do,” Hulke said. “For them to be able to do that was just incredible.”

Alleman coach Randy Bollman said the team practiced PKs every training session. It took a locked in defense to get that opportunity on Friday.

“It was definitely a team effort defensively,” Bollman said. “I think we did a very good job of possessing the ball. We had streaks there, but we just couldn’t get it past the attacking third. We would get past half and then look to play long against their speed but it just wasn’t working. The girls just need to figure out that we just need to continue to possess going forward.”

Bollman said it took grit to nail all of their PK attempts.

Now, the team will keep the same approach as it has a shot to take home the ultimate trophy.

“At the beginning of the season, our goal was to go to state and win state,” Hulke said. “Just to be one step closer to that goal is amazing.”