Alleman boys soccer off to best start in years

The Alleman boys soccer team has already matched last year's win total following a 5-0 win over Princeton on Thursday night.

The Pioneers (5-1) out-shot Princeton 16-1 on goal and racked up 16 corners in the shutout at the Alleman Athletic Complex.

Coming off Tuesday's first Western Big 6 Conference win since 2017 in the 1-0 victory over Galesburg, the Pioneers continued their strongest start in years.

Julian Villalobos scored the first goal four minutes in and Carter Dieterich converted a header goal off a Caleb Kale corner in the 10th minute to help Alleman lead 2-0 at halftime.

Kale scored early in the second half as Carlos Ramirez and Brendan Johannes also found the back of the net.

Princeton is a team that has been in Alleman's regional in the past and beat the Pioneers 2-1 last year in the regular season.

"We wanted to compete with them," Alleman second-year coach Tavo Garcia said. "We wanted to show we are improving and doing all the right things."

The Pioneers have already shown that after a fifth straight win in the first eight days of the season.

"We set some goals early in the season. We met multiple times and had two-a-days and set the tone early in the season," Garcia said. "If we work together and have a little faith, we're going to reach them."

The Pioneers kept the pressure on Princeton and shared the ball with accurate passes.

"We don't have one go-to guy. We're trying to get a lot of guys involved, mix it up, stick to our possession and attacking style," Garcia said. "We did pretty good today on that."

Garcia said the upperclassmen have stepped up this year to help the solid start in what he called a "new era." Alleman has not finished with a winning record since 2017.

"We're trying to gain momentum," Garcia said. "We knew if we started the season off strong that we can continue to grow leading into the postseason."

Alleman senior captain Francisco Rodriguez has been through some down years, and he said the work started with a commitment during the summer.

"We put in the work, we ran; it was no joke with coach Tavo," Rodriguez said. "He knows how to run things, and you've got to respect it."

Rodriguez said it's been a team effort to take a step toward a winning direction.

"This year we're really close and have much more fun," he said. "We're a family.

"It's great knowing that the boys actually care."

It's only a start, but the Pioneers are continuing to work to improve.

"Our main goal is to keep getting better every game, every week," Garcia said, "and leading to a strong finish in the postseason."