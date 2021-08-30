 Skip to main content
Alleman first-year soccer coach Garcia establishing new culture
Alleman first-year soccer coach Garcia establishing new culture

Alleman first-year boys soccer coach Jose Tavo Garcia intends to establish a culture of hard work for a program that has struggled in recent years.

Garcia, who goes by his middle name Tavo, has coached club soccer locally in Illinois for the past 13 years and had a successful stint as the Pioneers’ boys tennis coach. In his sixth and final season in 2017, he led Alleman to its first Western Big 6 tennis title since 1994. He stepped down in order to spend more time with his young family.

The 36-year-old 2003 Alleman grad says success on the field begins with a focus on building a strong foundation within the team. He is assisted by Miguel LaFerrara.

“We’re building a new culture. We’re training differently, training harder,” he said. “A hard work ethic culture.”

Garcia actually got into coaching soccer to coach his assistant, LaFerrara, during the club season when he was 13 years old. Garcia had recently graduated from the University of Dubuque, where he played soccer and tennis and received his MBA in business administration, before beginning his club coaching career in East Moline. LaFerrara went to United Township and played some soccer at UD and with the Quad City Eagles.

Alleman has 24 players this season. The Pioneers also have six junior varsity games scheduled after not fielding a JV team last season.

Garcia, who follows Carey Sodawasser after six years, said the team is off to a good start after getting to work over the summer during camp.

“With the new culture, we’re really expecting everyone to set a high standard for themselves revolving around the team,” Garcia said. “Always trying to pursue higher, trying our best on and off the field.”

Alleman returns senior Jaimie Diaz, who kicks for the football team and was an All-Big 6 defender last season and led the team in goals and assists.

Garcia hopes high intensity at practice carries onto the game field. The Pioneers open their season Tuesday with a Big 6 game against Galesburg.

Garcia’s primary goal is building a foundation for the team and improving upon its new culture.

“Finding our style of play, improving on it every day,” Garcia said. “We’ll start seeing all the work we’ve been putting in over the summer, we’ll start to adapt as every game goes.”

Jose Tavo Garcia

Garcia

 Drake Lansman

TEAMS TO WATCH

Geneseo — After graduating 11 seniors and eight starters, the Maple Leafs must reload in order to defend their Western Big 6 title, their first championship since officially joining the league. Geneseo returns three starters, including senior St. Ambrose soccer commit Hunter Clark-Holke at forward, senior Gage Tafoya in goal and junior forward Conner Nelson.

“We will need some of our younger players to step up and fill those starting roles left by those seniors,” coach Harvey Morton said. “We may lack experience in some positions but I expect to be very competitive in the conference race.”

Geneseo (4-0) won three games to win the Earlville War on 34 Tournament last weekend.

Moline — The Maroons are coming off an 11-1-1 season in which they lost only at Geneseo when they were down two players to red cards. Those two teams open Big 6 play against each other Tuesday in Moline. The Maroons are off to a 6-0 start this season and beat Belvidere 1-0 to win the Rockford Auburn Invite championship last weekend.

Coach Rick Sanchez returns seven players to varsity, including seniors Chris Lopez, Isiah Ruiz, Jaeger Norton, Isiah Gallegos, and junior Saiheed Jah.

“We have some quality guys coming back and feel comfortable with the guys coming in,” Sanchez said. “Once we get some guys in I like our chances that we will be competitive throughout the year.”

